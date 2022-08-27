By David Christy
“Truth doesn’t mind being questioned. A lie does not like being challenged.” ~ Nietzsche
I must be capable of forging signatures, because I pick up my pen when I sign my first name, after the “v” in David and before the “i.”
I’ve always done it, and my preceding statement must be true because I heard a handwriting expert say it on Court TV. The “expert” generalized that forgers tend to hesitate and pick up their pens.
OK, I’ve always had halting handwriting, with sometimes semi-printed cursive writing.
I’m a handwriting teacher’s greatest challenge.
I write notes to myself at my work desk, and 5 minutes later can’t read what I wrote.
Same with grocery lists. Was that roast beef or ranch dressing?
Fortunately, I scratch out my signature rarely these check-less online bill-paying days.
Therefore, I’m also an “expert’s” anomaly.
We see and hear things on TV — particularly on social media — and because we think someone is an expert or knows what they are talking about, for all we know they are a serial killer or just a garden variety con man or woman.
Yes Facebook and Twitter, I’m talking about you.
What was it Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels said, that people consistently will believe a big lie over a small one, because they think no one would make up a lie that big unless it were true?
That was the basis for Adolph Hitler and the Nazis to help exterminate over 17 million people during World War II, including 6 million Jews, who were at the very core of Hitler’s “big lie.”
So, for me, seeing is believing. Actions always speak louder than words. You say a word, and after it leaves your mouth, it evaporates into thin air.
Actions? Well, they tend to stick around a while, for all to see.
That’s how I differentiate what is fact from fiction, what is fact from opinion, from what I hear to what I actually see.
If I see a cow walking around in a country pasture, and I know from experience that it is actually a cow, but I am told by someone else that cow is actually a donkey, what am I to think?
Do I believe my eyes and my past knowledge, or do I listen to the obvious lie?
We are seeing that in much of today’s political climate.
Remember the scene from the classic movie, “The Wizard of Oz?”
The great and powerful Oz thunders across the final scenes in a visual and spine-tingling frame. Then, little dog Toto pulls back a curtain, revealing a plain man behind the charade.
“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain,” booms the Oz voice, coming from the plain man.
It screams to us almost daily in our national political news.
It’s been done throughout world history as well.
Remember from your history books during the early days before the Second World War, that the Nazis and Hitler had made a pact Aug. 23, 1939?
That agreement between Germany and Russia, known as the German-Soviet Nonaggression Pact, surprised the entire world.
Both Nazi Germany and Russia agreed with one another to take no military action against the other for the following 10 years.
Of course, as history later demonstrated, that was a prevarication by Hitler — perhaps the greatest master of the “big lie” the world has ever seen.
By Sept. 1 of that year, Germany had invaded western Poland. Russia followed suit and invaded Poland from the east, to divide the country between them.
But secretly, Hitler had always wanted to see Germany expand eastward to gain living space for the German people.
After France fell in 1940, Hitler ordered Operation Barbarossa — his plan for the invasion of Russia — with no intention of honoring the two nations’ nonaggression pact of 1939.
Hitler saw the Soviet Union as a prize, to be conquered.
Of course, the rest is history, and Germany invaded Russia. The world, eventually including the United States following the bombing of Pearl Harbor by German ally Japan on Dec. 7, 1941, was hurled into another world war — as if the death and destruction of the First World War were not enough.
Adolph Hitler lived his life and his Mein Kampf manifesto philosophy as perhaps the biggest liar the world has ever seen.
Actions spoke louder than words during the 1930s and 1940s.
History was made in a bloody and destructive war that should have ended all wars — but certainly hasn’t.
So, the next time you hear a booming voice from someone on TV or radio, or through a Facebook or Twitter post, and think they are a self-proclaimed Superman, you should question what you hear.
In reality, what you take in may just be an old, fat guy hiding behind a curtain, speaking into a booming microphone while stealing Dorothy’s ruby slippers.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
