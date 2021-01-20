Don’t you long for the good old days? Think about it.
Remember when we first started driving a car and gas was a whopping 29 cents a gallon? We figured we’d better leave the car in the garage and take a bicycle or walk rather than pay that exorbitant price tag.
When we went to the movies and heard Clark Gable say “Damn” in Gone With The Wind, we were shocked. We are getting almost calloused to the filthy language of today. It is in nearly every show on television and the movies. Where does it end?
Back then we thought those duck-tail haircuts the kids wore were awful. We knew it was the start of being punk kids and before long they might be wearing their hair as long as girls wear theirs. Remember when parents begged and bribed their sons to get a haircut and look “presentable.” And remember how tacky we thought the Beatles looked when they first came to America. Wouldn’t it be great now if all young men were that well groomed and in suits and ties, instead of baggy shorts hanging as low as possible with their underwear showing.
The first car I ever bought with my own money was a little white Volkswagen. I remember some people thinking that buying a German-made car might open the door to a whole lot of foreign business. Little did I know I was a trend-setter. I purchased it because it was inexpensive and got good gas mileage. Nowadays nearly everything we purchase is made elsewhere in the world and few things are manufactured in America. If we bought only American-made products we would sure change the economy for all countries involved.
There was a time if a woman worked out of the home people felt sorry for the family because the woman was forced to help make ends meet (or so we thought).Who could ever foresee that women would become career women and actually hire someone else to raise their children. Now we have a woman vice president and many, many women in higher jobs, not just coffee-makers and errand ‘girls.’ The world is changing and we are changing with it.
When we were going through some of Mother’s and Daddy’s old papers, we found a check in the amount of $75 for the entire hospital bill and doctor when I had my appendix removed when I was young. That would hardly pay for a doctor’s office visit now. Back then one stayed in the hospital at least a week or 10 days for a simple operation, and we wondered why we were so weak when we got home to recuperate. Now we know it is much better to keep moving and get on our feet soon after an illness of surgery.
Food was much cheaper back then, but so were salaries. We raised most of our own food and seldom depended on the grocery stores except for sugar, flour and baking powder, etc. We seldom spent more money than the cream and eggs we sold made, never over $20. Occasionally we bought “town bread” and bologna just for a treat. The grocer usually gave candy or bubble gum to express their appreciation.
Remember when we thought it was ridiculous to have to pay 10 cents to mail a letter. A post card was only 1 cent and if we wrote small enough (as I did), we could get everything said on that post card. We did not write personal messages anyway so it didn’t matter that the postman and our neighbors knew our business.
We had a phone line that we shared with seven other parties. We cranked the phone and talked to “central” and told her what number we wanted and she connected us. We didn’t use the phone for idle chit-chat. It was only for emergencies and changes of plans. If some used it for visiting, we never felt bad about asking them to hang up so we could place an important call. Everybody cared and listened in to see what the emergency was and responded accordingly.
When people traveled they stayed in tourist courts. They were not fancy but it was a chance to get away from home for a few days and see the country. Most people took along their own food as drive-in restaurants were few and far between and it was difficult to know where a really good, reasonable restaurant was for a family. Every car had a fabric water bag hanging on the front of it. The weather was hot back then too, and everyone had wet circles on their backs when they got out of the car. We didn’t have air conditioning then but we were used to heat. We had a wonderful time. It was a change of pace and it felt good to get back home doing our chores on a regular basis after our trip.
It might be fun to live in the past and go back to those simpler days with simpler ways, but we wouldn't sacrifice all our creature-comforts we take for granted now. Salaries, if any, were very low and people worked hard with fewer tools and conveniences. Men and women worked sun-up to sun-down with few breaks in between. Fun and pleasure had to be woven into work because there was little time off from chores, as livestock had to be cared for daily in all kinds of weather.
How dear to my heart are the scenes of my childhood when fond recollection presents them to view. In times like this pandemic we are experiencing, and with the turmoil in our United States right now, it is refreshing to close our eyes and forget the present and remember the past. It was called youth and we had no worries. We still don’t, if we have God in our lives. He is in charge and everything will work out. We must hold to that belief and live each day to the fullest.
We ate so much home-grown beef and pork and chickens in the “good old days” that we welcomed some thing different like this salad. We didn’t have it often so when we did it was a treat. Sometimes Mother used salmon instead of tuna.
Tuna/Macaroni Salad
6-7 ounces shell macaroni
1 cup cubed cheddar cheese
1 7-ounce can of drained tuna
1/4 cup diced sweet pickles
1/3 cup minced onion
1 cup mayo-type salad dressing
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Cook and drain macaroni. Combine with cheese, tuna, sweet pickles and onion. Mix salad dressing with salt and pepper. Pour dressing over macaroni/cheese mixture. Mix well. Chill for three hours or so before eating.
We always doubled or tripled this recipe for our big family. Make it in the morning and it is ready for lunch or supper.
