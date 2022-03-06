The word for courage in the Ukrainian language is impossible to reproduce without using the Cyrillic alphabet, but it is pronounced “muzhnist.”
Roughly it means “being a brave man,” but gallantry in that war-torn nation is certainly not restricted to citizens of one sex.
Ukranians of all stripes are standing up to one of the world’s most formidable armies and have, as of this writing, thwarted what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must have thought would be a walkover.
Think David and Goliath, only much more lopsided. The Russians have the fifth-largest standing army in the world, with a force of some 850,000. Ukraine, in contrast, has some 215,000 military personnel.
So the Ukrainian populace is arming itself with everything from assault rifles to Molotov cocktails, which in a bit of irony are named for Vyacheslav Mikhaylovich Molotov, a Soviet politician and diplomat who served as No. 2 man to Joseph Stalin during the 1930s.
Molotov didn’t invent the incendiary devices that bear his name, but they were used by the Soviet army during the so-called Winter War with Finland from November 1939 to March 1940. The Soviets were accused of dropping incendiary devices on the Finns, but Molotov claimed that instead of bombs, the pilots were dropping food to the starving Finns. In a bit of grim humor, the Finns began calling the bombs “Molotov bread baskets.” It wasn’t long before the Finns began attacking Soviet tanks with improvised incendiary devices and calling them “Molotov cocktails,” saying they were “a drink to go with the food.”
The Ukrainian people are making them by the thousands and preparing to unleash them on Russian troops. They are a people’s weapon, cheap and easy to construct, but deadly effective.
It is impossible not to feel tremendous admiration for the Ukrainian people, their grit, their determination, their dogged optimism in the face of overwhelming odds.
The calvary is not riding to their aid, they know that. There will be no foreign army that comes to their rescue. There will not be a no-fly zone. Ukraine will continue to receive military and humanitarian aid, but that’s it. Nobody wants to see the United States or any of its allies entering into a wider war with the madman Putin, but it is difficult to sit on the sidelines and watch a sovereign, democratic nation being crushed under Russian boot heels.
What is it about the human species that makes us seem to revel in conflict? Throughout the course of history it has been the rare brief period when there hasn’t been a war somewhere on the planet. We write books about war, compose songs, author plays. We use a literary microscope to examine the consequences of war, but we do little to prevent it.
War is hell, said William Tecumseh Sherman, but it isn’t. It is worse than that.
A young Air Force officer once defined his service’s mission thusly, “We kill people and break their things.” That is war boiled down to its simplest elements, death and destruction. Whoever inflicts the most death and destruction wins.
Blood is the mother’s milk of war. The more of the enemy’s blood that spills, the better. And it is easier to think of the opponent as the enemy, instead of as a son, husband, brother, nephew or cousin who is doing the job he swore to do when he entered his nation’s military.
Tears are integral to war as well. Tears are inevitably shed on both sides of any conflict.
A young boy, whose name is Mark, was featured on the news the other day. He and his family were leaving Ukraine, seeking safety in a neighboring country. But the boy’s father was staying behind to fight the invading Russians. Mark tried to be brave, tried to put on a good front when the interviewer asked him about fleeing the fighting and leaving his father behind, but the tears came unbidden, streaming down his little face.
Then there was the 6-year-old girl who was badly injured by Russian shelling while with her parents at a supermarket in the port city of Mariupol. She was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors worked desperately to save her. She died despite their best efforts. She shed no tears. That was left instead to those who failed to save her.
“Show this to Putin,” one of the doctors told the Associated Press video journalist who recorded the tragedy. “The eyes of this child and crying doctors.”
Putin doesn’t care. If he had he wouldn’t have sent his soldiers into Ukraine in the first place.
Sadly this little girl will not be the last innocent victim of this ongoing crime against humanity.
