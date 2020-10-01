It was as predictable as a late-game Oklahoma Sooners defensive collapse.
As soon as word of President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court leaked, her personal destruction began.
Sadly, it had little to do with qualms over her judicial temperament or qualifications because to attack those aspects presents a pretty steep hill to climb, so Senate Democrats and their national media sycophants went low, something they have perfected.
Barrett was attacked for being a Catholic, for being a working mom, for opening her heart and family home by adopting two Haitian children.
Four Senate Dems — Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Chuck Schumer (N.J.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) and Kristen Gillibrand (N.Y.) — even haughtily announced they would not extend the courtesy of meeting with her. Likely for fear of being made to feel like the intolerant rabble they have become or, perhaps (gasp!) upon meeting her might be confronted with the fact she isn’t pure evil.
Each one couched their refusal in feigned outrage that the president dared nominate a Supreme Court justice before the election. Nowhere could I find a record of them demanding the same in 2016 when Obama nominated Merrick Garland.
For Blumenthal in particular to weigh-in on the side of righteousness and piety is the epitome of why people dislike politicians.
Blumenthal was long ago exposed as flat-out lying about his service during the Vietnam War. He repeatedly, on the campaign trail, referenced his time “served in Vietnam.” Problem was he was never there. He received five military deferments from 1965-1970. He did join the Marine Reserve in 1970 in Washington but spent his time organizing toy drives and fixing up campgrounds.
He also spoke, in subsequent speeches, of “returning home from Vietnam.” He later simply said he regretting misspeaking.
Cowardly refusing to meet with Coney Barrett makes one want to shout “grow up and start acting like an adult.”
Most troubling though are the attacks on Coney Barrett for her Catholic faith. It is now fashionable to bash Catholicism. Most of this arises of out of the fear that she will be the swing vote that overturns Roe v. Wade.
When she was being confirmed by a 55-43 vote by the Senate to the 7th Circuit of Appeals, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) made a most distasteful comment to Coney Barrett, telling her “the dogma lives loudly within you.” Just using the term “dogma” displayed the utter contempt Feinstein had not just for the nominee, but the Catholic faith.
We also have seen Coney Barrett attacked for being, well, for being a white woman.
Christine Grimaldi, who has written for Slate and other left-wing outlets, tweeted after Coney Barrett’s remarks that “the whole press conference is a display of Amy Coney Barrett weaponizing her white womanhood ...” Other than proving she knows all the left-wing buzzwords, Grimaldi showed an amazing lack of tolerance even by leftist standards. But she wasn’t finished, also tweeting: “Trump and Barrett using her Black children and child with Down syndrome to score political points isn’t surprising, but it’s not less appalling.”
Was somebody feeling a bit inferior or jealous? How dare Coney Barrett talk about her family. How dare she adopt underprivileged Haitian children, which suddenly also was looked upon with disdain.
Shortly after being torched on Twitter, Grimaldi locked down her Twitter account. If you can’t take the heat, run away.
The most reprehensible tweet undoubtedly belonged to Ibram X. Kendi, director for the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. The author of “How to Be an Antiracist” tweeted: “Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”
The fact anybody sees such a comparison to the Barrett family taking in and adopting two Haitian children in dire circumstances as anything less than loving and Christian reveals more about their self.
To top it off, a New York Times Magazine writer appeared to state that a woman’s place is apparently in her home.
Vanessa Grigoriadis tweeted: “I guess one of the things I don’t understand about Amy Coney Barrett is how a potential Supreme Court justice can also be a loving, present mom to seven kids? Is this like the Kardashians stuffing nannies in the closet and pretending they’ve drawn their own baths for their kids. And if there aren’t enough hours in the day for her to work and mother those kids, when she portrays herself as a home-centered Catholic who puts family over career, isn’t she telling a lie?”
So, have we actually gone from women can do anything to a woman’s place is in her home? Woke feminism in 2020 sure looks strange.
We likely haven’t yet seen the most distasteful moments or comments, especially in light of the Kavanaugh slander fest under the guise of hearings. Stay tuned, if you can stomach it.
