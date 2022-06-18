When French philosopher René Descartes proffered a famous principle in 1637, this simply genius concept ignited a light in mankind.
Well, maybe not all in mankind, and certainly not at first I would think.
But it certainly ignited a light in my brain during a sophomore college philosophy class.
I think, therefore I am — Descartes’ famous “cogito ergo sum.”
You see, our ability to think has propelled a portion of mankind into the heights of ability and genius, but occasionally to the depths of depravity and evil — a double-edged sword.
But … why? I’d love to know the answer.
Why did someone invent the wheel or the combustion engine? Why did someone find a vaccine to conquer polio and smallpox? Why did a divergent array of men band together on these shores and create a democracy, unlike any that had ever come before it — to declare that all men are created equal?
Why?
Then again, why have some killed their own people and caused wars, famine and pestilence, simply because they were evil in thought.
I think, therefore I am. I am … what?
In Descartes’ dictum, he stated that thinking is the first step in demonstrating the attainability of certain knowledge. It is the only statement to survive the test of his methodic doubt.
He argued in the second of his six “Meditations on First Philosophy” in 1641, that because even if an all-powerful demon were to try to deceive him into thinking that he exists when he does not, he would have to exist in order for the demon to deceive him. Therefore, whenever he thinks, he exists.
That is a fascinating way of establishing that a person can exist, isn’t it?
In 1641, apparently men like Descartes had a lot of time to think these deep, essence-seeking thoughts. That might never happen in 2022 — an ever-dwindling few have time or the inclination to think anymore.
We just talk and look for deeper and darker conspiracy theories to come up with.
I think, looking back on this time in our history at some future point, the past 10 years on into an indefinite future will be known as the Age of the Conspiracy Theory — and future generations will refer to this time as The Really Dark Ages, with apologies to The Dark Ages, which will seem amateurish.
You remember The Dark Ages, which were marked by constant warfare, along with what generally has been considered intellectual and cultural decline.
Maybe, maybe not.
I’ve been trying to come up with a rationality for the seemingly ever-growing number of conspiracy theories that pop up like weeds on a day-to-day basis here in the United States.
I know that the internet is a genuinely useful and ground-breaking tool for mankind.
A computer and the internet helped me write this column today. And it gives me a way to convey ideas and information that help — hopefully — people to stop and think.
Then again, the internet is just the opposite, if badly used.
It allows voice to all manner of thinking. It can convey false information just as quickly as it can convey real information.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around how a conspiracy theory can originate that someone, some dark entity, can suddenly spring to life and go into a school, a church, a grocery, a cafeteria, a shopping mall or just about anywhere nowadays, and indiscriminately shoot people — yet in the conspiracy theory, it really didn’t happen.
In this thinking, the conspiracy is that someone is trying to make you think something happened, and it really didn’t.
Of course, to the people it happened to, it is real.
A family of a person who was shot and killed had to fill a grave or have them cremated. A family mourned the loss of that loved one. A family lost a son or a daughter, a mother or a father or a grandparent.
But in the mind of a conspiracy theorist, they think it didn’t happen, so it didn’t really happen.
That’s a very dark and disturbing concept, one that seems to gain voice and traction whenever an act of domestic terrorism occurs.
Sorry conspiracy theorists, I don’t think like that.
In fact, thinking back to a really old “Twilight Zone” episode, when young actor Billy Mummy had the power to simply wish people away he didn’t like or made him feel bad, I’m going to wish all conspiracy theorists into that mystical cornfield, as his character did many years ago.
To all those who have a conspiracy to theorize — to all you haters — you have gone to the cornfield in my mind, in my thinking.
I think, therefore I am.
Conspiracy theorists don’t think, therefore they don’t.
