Do you talk to yourself? What do you say? Think about it.
I have a little dog that is deaf. He is old (91 in people years) but I still talk to him. I ask him questions and then I think of the answer. I know it is my own mind giving me the answers, but it is fun to talk to him. So what is it you tell yourself? Are they well thought-out answers or are they off-the-top-of-your-head and then regretted later?
We all need guidelines sometimes to give straight-forward answers. Here are a few of the things I have told myself over the years. Now, mind you, I am not saying they are brilliant, but they have worked for me.
Often, very often, I have to remind myself that everything will work out fine if I will just give it time. I am a bit impatient so want an answer to a problem or dilemma right now, if not sooner.
I need to tell myself what I tell others to relax, be patient, be calm, give it time and everything will work out just fine. It always does. Of course, I pray about any problem or question and let God help me sort through things before I realize the solution was in His hands all along.
Keep telling yourself that things will get better. Sometimes we think things could not get any worse ... but they can. Our life situation right now with so much illness and distancing from others we love is very difficult but things will get better. Things may be different but they will get better in time. We are a strong nation with strong-minded people and we must keep telling ourselves things will get better. You just watch and see!
Tell yourself over and over, “This too shall pass.” It does and then forget it. Don’t dwell on the past. What is done is done, behind us, history, out of our thoughts. Look ahead to the future.
No matter how disturbed you feel about anything, continue to tell yourself that YOU are important. You are important to yourself, your family, your friends, your work, your church, your civic organizations and to the world. This world cannot get along without your important presence.
You are worthy of great things. You have great things in store for your future. You cannot see the future, and you cannot see around the next corner but something wonderful is there just waiting for you to experience. Expect great things. Expect a miracle around the bend. Watch for it.
You, like everyone else, are lovable. I have always said, “There is someone for everybody.” And it is true. We just have to live a lovable life and be kind to others and be yourself and love will find you. And it may be in the most unlikely place and unexpected time. It is not that we are out ‘trolling,’ it is just in God’s hands when two people meet or you are joined with a congenial group. Keep your eyes open and your heart open and love will find a way.
Be who you really are. Don’t try to be someone else or compare yourself to someone with a better job, or better looks or a better personality. Do the best you can for yourself but never, never try to be someone else. You are loved just like you are. You are perfect just like you are. You are as smart as you need to be and as organized and as congenial too, so it is pointless to try to make yourself into something you are not. Be yourself. That is good enough for anybody.
Tell yourself, “The time is now!” And believe it. Don’t get in the habit of procrastinating. It does become a habit if we don’t watch out. Put things back where they belong. If you see a little job, do it. Make repairs when you first notice it needs attention. Swat every fly you see. I embroidered a little sampler for my kitchen that says “Do it now.” And I try to keep that promise to myself. If I have three minutes I do a three-minute job. If I have 30 minutes I tackle something bigger. The point is don’t waste time. Make every minute count for something. The time is NOW.
You can bet that if you observe all these conversations with yourself, that you are a strong person, able to make wise decisions and spend your time wisely. You may not be strong physically, but you are certainly strong as a person and can withstand anything that comes your way. You will be admired for the lessons you have learned along the way and can give others support and great advice. Tell yourself that you are strong and you will be. Tell yourself that you have courage and strength to withstand anything that comes your way. You are brave. You can take care of yourself.
Believe in your heart that the best is yet to come. As long as we have life and are breathing, we know that the best is ahead of us. We just have to keep our eyes and ears open to bigger and better things as we travel down life’s highway. Oh, life may change, but it is still good. It is certainly worth living for, and it is the only earthly life we have so live it well.
Yes, YOU, ME, WE, everyone can do this. Tell yourself that over and over. If we think we can, or if we think we can’t ... we are right. You are what you think you are. You are capable of having a wonderful life and do anything you set your mind to.
This was instilled in my mind when I was little because of my determined parents and grandparents. I am so grateful for this kind of upbringing. I got a Facebook message from my brother this week that said something to the effect that time has proved that spankings are raising better young people than time-outs. I think it takes a little of both to make us a great people. Keep talking to yourself. You are just fine!
Last, but not least, I believe that God controls my life and my actions and my thoughts and that I am nothing without Him. I hope you feel the same way. My sermon is over until I write next week. Thank you for your very kind attention.
Everytime I fix this for a picnic or a cookout, I tell myself it doesn’t get better than this:
Quick Picnic Beans
2 (15 ounce) cans pork and beans (partially drained)
1 tablespoon mustard
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
Mix all together and bake at 350 degrees until hot. I usually add about a half an onion that’s cooked until transparent, and some cooked, crumbled bacon. This can be baked in the oven or cooked in a Crock Pot.
