There is a statue on display in the middle of downtown Seattle that is designed to represent all of the workers of the world.
Called Hammering Man, the kinetic artwork designed by sculptor Jonathan Borofsky was completed in 1991, though an accident during its installation delayed its public debut until 1992.
The stylized steel statue of a man wielding a hammer in his left hand hammers 20 hours a day on every day of the year but one, Labor Day.
With another Labor Day upon us, let us then join Hammering Man and pause to consider a fundamental question, why do we work?
Money, of course, is the obvious response to this query, but the deeper answer is positively biblical.
Adam and Eve were living the good life, hanging around in the Garden of Eden without a care in the world, with plenty of food and clothing, well, not clothing, but it didn’t matter until the snake came along.
After both had eaten of the forbidden fruit from the tree of life, God came down hard on them, saying, in part, “Cursed is the ground because of you; through painful toil you will eat food from it all the days of your life.”
That painful toil became what we call work.
So, why do we work, besides money and original sin, of course? Is our work fulfilling somehow, meaningful to us, beneficial to others?
I spent 41 years in the newspaper business, interviewing people, writing stories, designing pages, editing, writing headlines and covering various events. That’s not exactly what I would term, “painful toil,” though some days were certainly better than others.
Many people make a living by the sweat of their brow, and they are to be admired. The only time I broke a sweat during my working years was when the office air conditioner was on the blink.
My first real job was selling ice cream at a Baskin-Robbins store in Stillwater.
That taught me a lot about working with the public, who can be considerate and/or churlish in turn, and it isn’t always easy to tell what kind of a reaction you will get when they first walk in the door.
I gave up full-time employment a few years ago to have a go at retirement.
During my working years I felt rather like the Hammering Man, laboring away for most of the day and night.
In retirement I have become sort of the Hammering Man in reverse, spending most of the day idle, and working only in short bursts.
For many people that is their goal, to work until they no longer have to work, while others continue working well past normal retirement age.
The rules of work, it seems, have changed over the years, particularly now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people continue to work from home, conducting their business remotely and coping with the vagaries of Zoom and other apps that facilitate meetings.
Many people lost their jobs during the early months of the pandemic, or saw their hours and wages cut drastically. We are only just bouncing back from that, though the recent surge of the delta variant is threatening to throw a monkey wrench into the recovery.
Added unemployment benefits paid during the height of the pandemic caused many people to take a hard look at their jobs and the compensation they received.
Many small businesses are having trouble filling jobs these days as people decide they don’t want to work for the low wages they accepted before the country went into COVID-19 lockdown.
But still we work, our labors fueling the engine of our economy, providing goods and services as well as putting a roof over our heads and food on our table.
So enjoy your Labor Day, your respite from your toil, the day set aside to honor you, the American worker. Labor Day, incidentally, is celebrated around the world, but in most countries takes place May 1, International Workers Day. The U.S. has celebrated Labor Day on the first Monday in September since 1894.
Just so you know there is no official holiday for retirees. That’s because when you are retired, every day is a holiday. Now you have that to look forward to.
By the way, when Tuesday comes, get back to work and leave the leisure stuff to us experts.
