You’ve seen them around town, in front of churches and businesses, even private homes. They will spend this month standing on the courthouse lawn.
They are replicas of children crafted from wood, then painted in a variety of skin tones and with a range of expressions, though many sport smiles. They are clad in sports jerseys, T-shirts, jeans, shorts and dresses.
Children generally represent the best time of life, the carefree, happy days before the raging hormones of adolescence and the demands and expectations of adulthood take hold and relegate childhood to merely a sweet memory.
But these childish effigies represent something else altogether, the darker side of being a kid in America today.
There are 289 of these timber toddlers, each one representing a child who was confirmed to have been abused and/or neglected in 2021 in our fair county. That’s up 41 from 2020.
Statewide, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services, there were 14,466 substantiated cases of child abuse and/or neglect in 2021. And those were only the ones that were reported, investigated and found to be credible. There are likely more kids who suffered in silence and anonymity.
This is the Bible Belt, a rural area that is family oriented and noted as a good place to raise children. And still close to 300 of our youngest, most vulnerable residents suffered at the hands of a caregiver last year.
Children are not small adults. They are children, and as such are curious, energetic, rambunctious, loud and loving. They also can be extremely irritating at times, getting on their parents’ last nerves and pushing mommy and daddy to the brink of distraction.
But they also are helpless and hopeless without the love and support of parents.
Babies cry, kids talk back, children make messes, toddlers are unreasonable and overly demanding. They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with murder, to be sure, they need a firm, guiding hand to steer them through their young lives. That hand should be loving, not pitiless. Children need a push, not a punch.
What constitutes child abuse and neglect? Abuse is easy, it’s defined by Oklahoma statute as “Harm or threatened harm to a child’s health, safety or welfare by a person responsible for the child.” That definition includes physical, sexual and emotional abuse.
Neglect is defined as “The failure or omission to provide a child adequate food, clothing, shelter, medical care, protection, supervision or special care made necessary by the physical or mental condition of the child.”
In both cases of abuse and neglect, the end result is that a child’s life is turned into a living hell.
Childhood is supposed to be a time of laughter, of play, of discovery, of wonder, of development, of learning to live in this big, messy, complicated world. It is not supposed to be a time of fear, pain or sorrow.
Children are a gift from God, though sometimes they make you want to scream. So go outside and scream if it makes you feel better, just don’t take it out on the child.
The vast majority of parents are loving, supportive and doing the best they can for their children. But sadly, some are not. They may have their own issues to deal with, like mental illness or drug addiction. Some may simply have realized, far too late, they were not cut out to be parents.
So what is an ordinary citizen to do? According to Oklahoma law every person is required to report suspected abuse of a child under 18 to the Department of Human Services. Reporting parties are exempt from civil or criminal liability and will remain confidential.
To report a suspected case of child abuse and/or neglect, call the Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 522-3511. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.
And we can help harried parents by being kind and supportive when a child is having a public meltdown. We can connect with parents by sympathizing with their plight. And we can assist them. On a recent five-hour flight from Dubai to Albania, a crying child was getting on everyone’s nerves, until the passengers began to sing “Baby Shark.” As the people sang and clapped along to the catchy ear worm, the child calmed down.
When you see the wooden children during April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month, look past their painted faces and happy expressions. See instead the bruises, the tears, the fearful expressions of real, flesh and blood children, whose lives have been shattered by abuse.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.