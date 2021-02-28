Five hundred thousand. A half-million. And counting.
Since the novel coronavirus reared its spiky evil head just about a year ago, that’s how many of our fellow Americans have succumbed to its fatal clutches.
That figure is mind-boggling, nearly too much to comprehend.
That’s the equivalent of the population of some good-sized American cities, more, in fact, than Kansas City, Mo., Colorado Springs, Colo., Omaha, Neb., and Raleigh, N.C.
That’s a figure not much smaller than the population of our least-populous state, Wyoming, and greater than that of four of America’s territories, combined.
It’s a big number, a scary statistic, a sobering total.
And yet it doesn’t really tell the story of the worst pandemic the world has encountered in the past century.
How many tears do those 500,000 deaths represent? How many broken dreams? How many families shattered? How many children have been left with only one parent, or perhaps without any parents at all?
How many gifted, talented, funny, smart, caring, ambitious, gentle souls have been laid low by this terrible, breath-stealing bug? How many grandpas and grandmas will never get to see their grandchildren grow up? How many fathers of how many brides will never walk them down the aisle?
When the final tale of COVID-19 is finally written, the numbers will, of course be a part of the narrative. At that point the death toll will be higher — it is bound to be. In fact 500,000 isn’t even totally accurate. As of this writing, the figure had climbed to more than 506,000.
In our fair state, more than 4,200 of our fellow Oklahomans have succumbed to the disease.
I have lost friends and acquaintances to COVID-19; my wife lost a cousin. Two people I worked with at the Enid News & Eagle over the years have died from it, including my first boss when I was a fledgling sports writer.
Smart people, funny people, sweet people. Each digit in that incredible total represents a person whose life was cut short.
Granted, some of these people would have likely died anyway in the preceding months, of something. But not all. Certainly not all.
So why isn’t everybody flocking to receive one of the available vaccines? Why is everyone not wearing a mask in public? Is it that so many people distrust the media these days that they refuse to believe this plague is somehow real, or are they simply in denial that it could happen to them?
The novel coronavirus doesn’t kill everyone, to be sure. In fact in the United States, the percentage of fatalities is 1.8% — seemingly an infinitesimal number, until you consider that as of this writing the total number of cases of the virus in this country has climbed to 28.4 million.
Many people have survived, some with merely mild symptoms, others with more persistent effects. Many of these are the so-called “long-haulers,” for whom debilitating symptoms linger for weeks and months.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed society in a number of ways, of course. There is the considerable economic impact, with so many people having lost their jobs, particularly in the restaurant, travel and service industries.
Then there is the fact so many people are working from home, which brings with it not only benefits, but challenges.
Our children have been affected tremendously, of course, many learning virtually at home, despite technical challenges including a lack of high-speed internet or even access to computers with which to access lessons and face-to-face sessions with teachers.
We are becoming less social during this time of coronavirus. So many of us long to spend time with friends, with family, to shake hands, heck, to hug. I never used to be a hugger, but my bride and her family hugged me so much they finally broke through my shell. Now I haven’t been able to hug anyone outside my bride for more than a year. It stinks.
In a recent Gallup Poll, conducted at the end of January, 28% of Americans surveyed said the coronavirus situation in the U.S. was getting a little better. Interestingly the same percent of those surveyed said things were staying about the same on the COVID-19 front.
If there is anything good that has come out of the pandemic, it is reflected in a Pew Research poll that found 28% of Americans say the pandemic has strengthened their religious faith and 41% report it has strengthened their family bonds.
This is a time to cling to family and faith as we continue to navigate the rocky road that lies ahead.
Five hundred thousand. A half a million. And counting.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.