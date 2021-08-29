Stop the world, I want to get off.
That was the title of a 1961 musical written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse.
It is a work about a man unhappy with his lot in life until, as he reaches old age, he finally realizes the love of his wife was all he needed, and then some.
Stop the world, I want to get off.
It seems an appropriate phrase for these troubled times, what with COVID-19 making a grim comeback, the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Afghanistan, the floods and fires plaguing many of our fellow Americans and the general feeling of division and discord that seems to be the norm these days. And that’s not to mention the racial divide and the tendency of powerful men to take sexual advantage of the women working with them. Or poverty — for that matter, hunger and homelessness. Then there’s the seemingly growing number of adults who would like nothing better than to have sex with children. The world is a mess.
And other than that assessment, we can’t agree, it seems, on much of anything. In the midst of the biggest public health crisis in more than a century, we bicker over vaccines, masks, social distancing and a potential return to lockdowns that would deliver another crippling blow to the world economy. Some people even eschew taking the vaccine in favor of using a medication designed to de-worm animals.
Many people bristle at being told they need to get vaccinated, or to wear a mask. They somehow see these measures as infringements on their rights as Americans, and see those who choose to be vaccinated or to wear masks as sheep being led to the slaughter by a corrupt and incompetent government and public health system.
Stop the world, I want to get off.
It’s hard not to become discouraged when the COVID-19 numbers, thanks to the delta variant, resume their upward trajectory after declining steadily for months.
If the delta variant keeps surging and the rate of those taking the vaccine does not rise significantly, we could be in for a long, cold fall and winter.
Stop the world, I want to get off.
It would be lovely to be able to turn back the clock to a simpler time, say the 1950s, when we didn’t have to worry about such things as a widespread, crippling and killing disease, war, racial unrest, poverty, homelessness and sexual predators.
But we did, of course. Life may have been simpler then, but was it better? Women stayed home and cared for their families, but they were second-class citizens, as were people of color. The disease we feared in the 1950s was polio, which was eventually wiped out not by so-called herd immunity, but by the advent of not one, but two vaccines.
Our wars in the 1950s were in Korea and Vietnam. Poverty has been around as long as humanity has existed, as have homelessness and sexual predators.
The grass, it seems, is always greener on the other side of the calendar. We tend to see the past as some sort of utopia, not as prologue for some of the problems we are enduring today.
Stop the world, I want to get off.
The world continues to spin, making one rotation every 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4.09 seconds, give or take a blink or two. There is no stopping it, or turning it back, though it is gradually slowing down. Every century an average day gets about 1.8 milliseconds longer, which is nothing to worry about, unless, of course, you need something else to stew over.
It is hard to get anywhere when you are looking backwards. We can only deal with what we are facing today, as discouraging as that prospect can often seem.
The problems of this old world are many and, when viewed collectively, extremely daunting. All we, as ordinary folks, can do is make what we feel are the best decisions for ourselves and our families, hopefully keeping in mind that our decisions can and do affect others as well as ourselves.
If we will approach life, and our decisions concerning how to tackle its many issues, with love and compassion, we not only can improve our own circumstances, but those of others, as well.
Stop the world? How about we simply work to change it for the better?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.