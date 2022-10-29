“Memory is the diary that we all carry about with us.” ~ Irish poet and playwright Oscar Fingal O’Flahertie Wills Wilde
As we age — and we all do, no matter what age we are — we gain experience, talents, friends, likes and dislikes, and a vast array of memories.
Some memories are kind to us, some not so good, and we all make mistakes. You might deny it to others, but you can’t, really down deep, deny that fact.
For me, as I get on in years, it’s simple things that stay with me more than any others.
And I find that comforting.
You’d think that it’s the big things in life we remember most, but I’m not so sure.
Small memories, at least for me and I’ll bet many of you reading this, give us small pleasures from the simple in our lives that stays with is … forever.
I don’t have the first clue about why this small memory kept popping into my mind this past week.
The memory is of milk breaks at school.
Now, I’m not sure what your experience was with school milk breaks, but mine are genuinely fond.
As I remember from my grade school days at Waukomis, those 2¢- and 3¢-per-carton milk breaks in the afternoon — with students taking turns as milk monitors and picking up a tub filled with ice and ice-cold milk — it seemed to come at a time I really needed that chocolate pick-me-up for my brain.
And for whatever reason, that milk was always ice-cold and I took that memory with me right up until today, when I just have to have everything I drink ice-cold, or it just doesn’t hit the spot — or fulfill that memory.
All I can figure as I write this is I’m badly in need of a big glass of cold chocolate milk.
Another simple memory is of waiting on the bell to ring just before the end of that last class of the day.
Didn’t it seem like those last five minutes before the final bell lasted an hour or two?
That the second hand on that big Seth Thomas clock would never get there.
Maybe it’s just me, but I couldn’t wait to be on my way home or walk to the family print shop on Main Street.
Just maybe one of my simplest of memories was that trek to the grandparents house for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Or that reunion of relatives and cousins and great-aunts and uncles. It’s still a memory that lasts and lasts.
Or maybe it’s the simplest of memories when you get that immense relief you felt after introducing the guest speaker at your high school graduation, and it was all over.
That weight that was suddenly lifted off your young shoulders after having to stand there before that crowd packed into the school gym — and you hadn’t embarrassed yourself and died right there before the entire town from stage fright.
Maybe it was that simple memory of seeing high school classmates for the very last time after graduation. You had spent 12 years with most of those same classmates, day in and day out, until they were like your own brothers and sisters. And suddenly, you were cast out of school and on your own in the world.
Well, cast out isn’t quite accurate. You graduated and at that time simply didn’t know what you were going to do with your life, and you no longer were surrounded by others like yourself — they are gone.
A simple thing for me, at least the days after I graduated secondary school, was the sobering thought that I was going to have to make life-altering decisions as to what I wanted to do after I passed the ripe old age of 18.
Was it to join the military, like your dad and your grandpa, your uncles and cousins had done during world wars?
Was it to go to college and study law, or maybe become a history teacher?
Actually, there was no thought about becoming a journalist at that time in my life.
There was the Vietnam War to consider, there were student loans and how to pay for college, there were part-time jobs and finding a way to pay for a car and transportation — suddenly obstacles in life to consider, that went way beyond passing that end-of-semester math test.
Looking back, those were simple things, I just thought they were beyond my pay grade.
As the Oscar Wilde quote that opens this column says, memory is the diary of each of our lives — he of the three middle names.
Mine is chocked full of simple things that still make me smile — and I have only one middle name.
So, what’s in your diary?
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
