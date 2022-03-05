“In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous.” ~ Aristotle
I have this weekly battle with myself, observing things that I see and experience in everyday life, from what others around me are doing, or what’s going on in this state, this nation and the world.
Of course, the grim news of Russian despot Vladimir Putin sending troops and tanks, artillery and rockets in an assault on Ukraine and its people is despicable.
I thought we had finally moved on from world wars after the Great War and the Second World War.
Apparently, people simply refuse to learn from history, or are so self-absorbed with themselves and power that they take their people into extremism and economic ruin.
See Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini for context.
But, all this international upheaval is not what this column is about.
It’s the exact opposite.
You see, the more seasoned I get, the more things I notice and realize I have not paid attention to, because I am too busy in everyday life.
You’ll notice I used the term seasoned, because to me, age is just a number, not a mindset. And, I’m too busy to get old — so there.
If you act old, you are old. Just the same as if you act immature, then you are immature.
For far too long in this nation, we have paid too much attention to what others say, not what they do.
Yes, all off us save a few, are too busy in our lives.
We are busy with work, too busy watching TV, too busy on our smart phones and laptops with whatever distraction that comes along — from incessant Facebook political bunkum, to playing online games to texting and all manner of tomfoolery.
Tomfoolery was on my bucket list of words nobody uses anymore, that I wanted to use at least once in my lifetime.
There, it’s done. Hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.
We miss out — I miss — on simple things in life, like watching birds scratch to find winter seeds to eat, to backyard squirrels flitting and jabbering and looking for pecans they buried in my backyard.
It’s fascinating when you observe them at their daily tasks.
I rarely slow my constantly moving life to stop and smell the roses, as the old cliched-saying goes.
Wake up and smell the coffee goes another.
OK, I always wake up these days and smell the coffee.
It helps me write these columns, and think of topics to write about.
Some weeks, I stare out the back window to my kitchen and think to myself, “what am I going to put on a blank computer screen with that constantly blinking cursor and share with you?”
I never noticed my cursor blinked until I stopped and looked at it.
Funny what we overlook.
Back to my backyard window.
Makes you wonder if birds and squirrels stop what they are doing occasionally to observe us.
I certainly have enough of both, like my own small zoo of wild, uncaged wildlife.
If my backyard squirrels and birds were watching me this week, they would have seen a guy standing in front of his kitchen stove, typing away with his index finger, starting this column on his phone’s Notes app, waiting for his oven waffles to brown on a Sunday morning. And these creatures would just shake their collective heads and return to their search for food or frivolity.
Oh yes, I saw animal frivolity in my backyard Sunday.
At least three squirrels were flicking their tails angrily because my Boxer — who goes by the name of Bentley — usually chases them up a tree or a utility poll, the squirrels always barely escaping his jaws.
I always wonder what would happen if those same chased squirrels would stop on a dime — which a squirrel can do — and stand perfectly still. I wouldn’t want to tangle with a squirrel and those sharp teeth that can make instant mincemeat out of a tough pecan shell.
And then there are the birds, chirping and singing away on the high line wires and tree branches, waiting for the dogs and squirrels to call a truce, so they can return to the ground and look for winter seed leftovers.
Birds are like squirrels, in that they can move at a moments notice, in any direction, and flee in the blink of an eye.
Don’t know why I noticed these very simple, common, everyday things on Sunday, and not notice every other day I look out my back window.
I even noticed the clear, blue sky — which I normally only look at before a spring storm is brewing in the west.
I guess, just for a moment, I stopped and noticed things around me. It kinda felt real good.
Squirrels, birds and sky, oh my.
