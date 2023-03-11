What time is it? Is it really, or is it an hour earlier, or later? I am so confused.
This is one of the most confusing days of the year, as far as I am concerned, worse than “National Potty Dance Day” (March 5), and “Extraterrestrial Culture Day” (Feb. 13).
At any rate, Americans were deprived of 60 minutes of blissful slumber Saturday night by our oppressive government, which requires us to disrupt our lives, and our sleep schedules, twice a year as part of their evil plot to control our minds. Where did I put that tinfoil hat, anyway?
OK, so maybe it’s not that bad. But it is a pain, you have to admit, succumbing biannually to the vagaries of something called daylight-saving time. No, it is not daylight-savings time, despite the fact that’s what most people call it.
Someone has even come up with a mnemonic device to help us remember this egregious violation of our civil rights — “Spring forward, fall back.” Cute, right? Sounds harmless. That’s what they want you think, but they’ve got something up their sleeves. Is Bill Gates somehow involved with this?
I think the cabal running our government wants a country full of sleep-deprived, malleable sheeple who just follow along like lemmings as they lead us down the primrose path to ruin.
Whatever time it is right now the sun isn’t the same position it was Saturday at this time. Unless, of course, you haven’t changed your clocks. And if you haven’t was it because you simply forgot, or is this your small attempt at civil disobedience? What’s next, ripping the tag off your new mattress?
As long as you remember the time on your clock is an hour behind the rest of the world, you are OK. Or is it an hour ahead? Aargh. Whatever the government is trying to do to our brains, it’s working.
Darn Ben Franklin, anyway, he was the one who came up with this stupid idea. He wasn’t? Hmm. It says here he merely wrote a satirical essay in 1784 published in the Journal de Paris in which he suggested Parisians change their sleep schedules to save money on candles and lamp oil.
OK, so Ben is in the clear. Then whose fault is it? The concept was first suggested by George Vernon Hudson, a scientist from New Zealand, and William Willett, a British builder. In 1895 Hudson wrote a paper suggesting a two-hour time shift forward in March and a two-hour shift back in October. Willett, for his part, suggested turning the clocks forward 20 minutes on each of the four Sundays in April, then switching them back on each of the four Sundays in September. Neither idea gained traction.
The first record of anyone actually changing to daylight-saving time came in 1908 in Fort William and Port Arthur, Ontario, which combined are today known as Thunder Bay. On May 1, 1908, the few hundred residents of Fort William and Port Arthur turned their clocks ahead by one hour. The idea came from a businessman, John Lewiston, who had a desire to enjoy an extra hour of summer sunshine.
Today daylight-saving time is observed in some 70 countries. Every state in our nation adopts daylight saving time except Arizona and Hawaii, and even within Arizona the Navajo Nation does observe DST.
There are forces within our government working to free us from the oppression of daylight-saving time.
A bill in the U.S. Senate, called the Sunshine Protection Act, passed last year by unanimous consent. Think about that for a moment, unanimous consent, meaning not one Senator opposed it. They can’t agree on what time to break for lunch, and they agree on this? Tell me there is not some kind of conspiracy at work.
Alas, the measure stalled in the House and expired in the last session of Congress.
At any rate, the damage is done for another spring. We have lost that precious hour of sleep. But I say it is time we take it back, and I don’t mean just waiting for Nov. 5 when, mercifully, we fall back, in the vernacular of our chronological oppressors.
I say we rise up, stand up and fight for our right to snooze. Actually I suppose we should lie down instead of standing up.
Monday is National Napping Day, founded in 1999 by a Boston University professor, William Anthony, and his wife, Camille, in order to spotlight the health benefits of quality sleep.
So do your bit for our sleep-oppressed society and nap, darn you, nap. Now, if you will excuse me, I’m going to go practice my potty dance.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.