You’ve heard the adage: “Is the glass half empty or half full?”
Psychologists use this question as a litmus test to determine if a person is pessimistic (half-empty view) or optimistic (half-full view).
A funnier version meme says: “Whether you see your glass half-empty or half-full doesn’t matter. You did not pour enough wine into your glass, so start over.”
The purpose of the question is to demonstrate that the situation may be seen in different ways, depending on one’s point of view.
This oft-quoted proverbial phrase came to mind thanks to a recent sermon about Elisha and the widow. (2 Kings 4:1-7)
To sum up for those unfamiliar with the Bible story, a God-fearing widow with two sons was unable to pay the debt left behind when her husband died, so she went to the prophet Elisha in her time of desperate need. All she had to her name was the boys — who would be enslaved by the creditor to pay off the debt — and a little oil.
Elisha told her to go to her neighbors and borrow all the empty jars she could, take the jars home, and pour oil into the jars. She probably thought that was a strange request seeing how she only had a little oil at home, but she did as she was told.
It was then that a miracle occurred! That little bit of oil just kept flowing until every borrowed empty jar was filled to the brim. She went to Elisha and told him what happened. He informed her that she could now sell the oil to pay her debts, and would still have plenty of oil for her family to live on.
The widow initially saw her little bit of oil as barely worth mentioning. But Elisha instantly saw the potential.
God sees the potential in each of us too.
The story serves as a reflection of our lives. When we are empty vessels for Him, He can pour His Spirit into us and fill us up.
Did you know that on the flip side, oil that sits too long without moving gets stale and old and needs to be poured out?
Sometimes we need to clean out our vessel and make it pure again so He can pour into us without contamination.
“Create in me a pure heart and renew a steadfast spirit within me,” David asked the Lord in Psalm 51:10.
Sometimes we need to empty our vessel because we’ve filled it up with junk.
Psalm 51:17 speaks about having a broken spirit and broken heart, becoming “empty” and allowing the Lord room to move within.
The widow believed God would hear her cry. She needed joy to be restored in her life and knew only the Lord could do that. Her faith led to abundance.
Are you an open vessel for Him or are you filled with other stuff?
Are you ready for Him to take that little bit of oil in your life and multiply it?
Are you willing to stand under His flow and allow Him to pour the good stuff into you?
I continually stand amazed at what the Lord can do in our lives. We can mess it up so badly — sometimes circumstances take us to places we never thought we’d be — yet our God can restore and bless in ways we can’t even imagine, much like the widow and half-empty/half-full jar of oil.
