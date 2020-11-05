COLUMN: Something doesn't add up

Well, that settled nothing.
It's likely that, now fully two days after what should have been the conclusion of the U.S. presidential election, by the time you are reading this we still don't have an official winner of the race. It appears that the election may wind up in the Supreme Court of the United States, and it could make the 2000 presidential election between Al Gore and George Bush look like a kindergarten class election.
But it didn't have to be.
Politics, and those deeply involved within politics, has always been about winning. Simply put, winning. At any costs. Nothing else matters and that kind of attitude and perspective, which is way too pervasive, leads to questionable tactics, questionable outcomes and a tearing down in the overall confidence in the electorate that results can be trusted.
Such seems to be the case now.
As most of us went to bed by late Tuesday night, Donald Trump had significant six-digit leads in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin. By the time we woke up, Biden and the Democrats suddenly came up with enough votes, under the cover of darkness, to overcome what appeared to be insurmountable deficits.
In Georgia and Pennsylvania (where Trump held a massive lead), they simply stopped counting votes until the next day. As improbable as that seems, the vote counting was simply halted. Notably, Trump was leading in Georgia as well. What possible reason is there to stop counting votes on election night, and not just any election night, but a presidential election night?
In Pennsylvania, particularly, the stage was set for vote fraud when its state supreme court allowed mail-in ballots to be counted up to three days past election day, even if they did not have a postmark. Remarkably, this was upheld by SCOTUS. Essentially, ballots can arrive by any means up to three days after the election and still count. It does not take much imagination to envision how this can lead to complete chaos, if not outright fraud.
It is hard to fathom that we can still consider ourselves the most technologically advanced nation in the world. We have reverted back to not being able to decide an election in one night. There was a time when we looked down our nose at such chicanery and sneered at such that went on in what we considered nations that were beneath us. Now, we have become one of those nations.
So, what happened?
Prior to the election, some observers felt the push for mail-in ballots, using COVID-19 as cover, had the potential to undermine the validity of the electoral process. Those fears may be becoming reality.
This election really became a perfect storm of nefariousness, some blatant and some slightly more obtuse.
We were told for months on end by pollsters that Biden was leading big and would win in a landslide. The polls had little value other than giving news organizations something to report. Some believe the real objective of the polls was to suppress Trump support. One thing it did prove, once again, was that the polls were wildly inaccurate. It should be the end of such polling, but don't expect that to happen. Polls are like crack to the big media outlets.
Social media aligned against Trump, with Twitter even covering up his election night message that conveyed concern over the possibility of a stolen election. MSNBC actually fact-checked Trump during his remarks late Tuesday (actually early Wednesday morning) and then even bumped out of its coverage completely.
For four years, we have had the never-ending drumbeat of attempts to destroy Trump, from phony Russia collusion to a preposterous impeachment and more.
Yet, here is the real kicker to what we are witnessing.
If Biden wins in defeating an incumbent, sitting president, one would expect him to have significant coattails, yet, the opposite is happening.
The GOP will (thankfully) maintain control of the U.S. Senate and it appears to have gained seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is beyond improbable that such would occur while seeing its top of the ticket lose.
In other words, like much of what we have witnessed, it doesn't add up.
But, something tells me still don't count Trump out.
