You know, history isn’t just about big things, like wars, Supreme Court decisions or mass casualty events.
I recently noted that Aunt Jemima brand of pancake mix had rebranded its racist, antebellum image, but had not changed its recipe. What immediately came to mind for me were things in my current life that basically are unchanged from my childhood.
You know, things we have today that came from some murky date in history whereby a product was developed we use — I use — that still is with us basically intact. Most times it’s just small, mundane, everyday things.
Coming to mind for me are things like Fritos, Dr. Pepper, Snickers bars, Hershey bars with almonds, Heath bars and Cherry Mash.
I know, I’m writing with my taste buds this week.
But you see, taste and smell are things we take for granted. Unless you’ve had COVID-19 your entire life, you still have sense of smell, a sense of taste. Those two senses are every bit as important to a human being as sight, hearing and touch.
If there is one single, solitary thing I remember about my youth — I’m talking 6 to 16 years old, that most impressionable of age ranges — it is eating and savoring and relishing the mundane activity of eating a Cherry Mash.
Oh, I still intentionally walk past a Crayola Crayon display every now and then just to make sure they haven’t upgraded their classic boxes too much.
They have, but the original box colors are still there. That’s always reassuring.
I guess I need reassurance that history hasn’t moved too far — that change hasn’t come to everything.
The history of Cherry Mash begins with its formulation in 1918 by Ernest Chase, the son of Dr. George Washington Chase, who went into the candy business in St. Jospeh, Mo., in 1876 — a little more than a decade after the American Civil War.
Cherry Mash is still made in the same darned classic wrapper and in St. Joseph. The original candy consisted of a quarter-pound of chopped, roasted peanuts blended with a chocolate coating poured over a smooth, cherry fondant center.
Now, when I was a kid, I distinctly remember an individual cherry mash was much bigger than today’s offering, and if you happened to throw it at someone like a snowball in winter, it might do some damage. After all, it weighed a quarter of a pound.
Of course, I would never throw a Cherry Mash at anyone. That would be a complete waste of what I still consider the best candy I’ve ever eaten. Period. Quadruple exclamation points.
I don’t remember anything that tasted better when I was a kid. I never outgrew that taste for it. And it still tastes just the same today as it did when I was 8 years old and bought them either at Domnick’s store or at Daugherty’s a few doors down from each other on Waukomis’ Main Street back in yesteryear.
You know, yesteryear. It’s that murky way-back-when period when you didn’t have a care in the world, other than having to go to school each fall, and ride in the old helmet-green Chevy when you went to grandma’s house at Thanksgiving or Christmas.
No bills, no meetings, no cellphones, and a black-and-white TV — if you were lucky — with four channels on it.
We played outside a lot. When you look back at old, old reruns of our TV fare back then, you will answer the question of why we played outside a lot.
Back in my childhood, I gained an immense taste for Fritos.
I still have it.
The maker of Fritos has stayed true to that original taste, the original look of the bag, even if it’s been improved over the years for freshness’ sake. Snickers bars and Hershey with almonds still taste the same as they did when I was 8 years old.
My only chore when I was 8 was figuring out how to earn enough money from my weekly allowance, or doing small, odd jobs at the old Waukomis Hornet printing office on Main Street Waukomis, owned by my grandpa and my dad.
Cleaning the sink in the backshop of a printing office was no small chore, if you know anything about letterpress printing or having to wash your hands 15 times a day with Lava soap. If I wanted to go down the street and buy a candy bar or a bag of Fritos, that’s what I had to do.
I apparently became a chocolate connoisseur about 1958. I’ve never lost that title.
You can still find Cherry Mash in a bag — much, much smaller these days but in the same old wrapper.
And … they still taste like they did in 1958, thank goodness.
