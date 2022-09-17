“The internet is the world’s largest library. It’s just that all the books are on the floor.” ~ John Allen Paulos
Sometimes, when I’m struggling to think of a topic or theme for this column, I’ll scour the internet for quotes from famous — or maybe not so well-known — people from across the world with something to say.
And, it occurred to me I use the internet in my work with this newspaper, and with just about everything I deal with — we deal with — on a daily basis, tethered to something we cannot see or touch.
OK, I touch a keyboard and type in where and what I want to access at any given moment, but I never really stop and ask the question, “How can all this be?”
The internet is something that will be looked upon in future history as innovation akin to written language and the printing press. You see, without those two things that preceded the internet, there would never have been an internet.
Language, such as it is in today’s world, came about in our far distant past, when human beings decided at some point that pointing at things and grunting at one another just would not do.
At some point in human evolution the first man — or probably the first woman — said to their mate, “You really need to take out the garbage. Our cave is full of rats and roaches and needs cleaning out. And that smell!”
OK, maybe that wasn’t the dawn of the first uttered word, but it sure could have been.
I should be looking up on the internet how language came about, but I think I can come up with that notion on my own.
Using written and spoken words, in a format we each understand, is and was an amazing thing.
I mean, English came about as a language, just as French and German and Chinese and Zulu.
The word “to eat” in French is manger.
Now, I can’t reproduce the exact French pronunciation of manger, with its intonation and French flair here on this page.
And no, it’s not a long open box or trough for horses or cattle to eat from.
Well then, I guess now I know how the French word for “to eat” came about — from watching cattle and horse eat from a trough.
So, how did I get from the first spoken word, passing by the printing press and movable type, to the internet?
I guess I’m just lazy.
We have become lazy in the fact that we can pull out our smart phones — our mini handheld computers — and look on the internet and find information we are seeking.
I was looking for hiking boots on Amazon and the Academy Sporting Goods websites Wednesday by merely picking up my phone and typing in the words on Google search.
That’s amazing when you stop what you’re doing and think about it.
When I was in grade and high school, we actually used books to find things.
We had to search and do things for ourselves or go to the public library, check out and read a book to discover what we were looking for.
I have several hundred reference books on all facets of the American Civil War just sitting on dusty lawyer’s bookcase shelves I could access today.
But, the internet came along and changed all that.
I can get near instant access to what might have taken hours or days to find before our unseen, somewhat unknown ability to get information from thin air.
Still, there is a trade off — as with most things in life.
When I was younger, before there were laptops and keyboards and smart phones, that in order to gain knowledge, I had to work for it to attain what I was looking for.
No more. I simply have to open my laptop, type in a password and the internet allows me access to unlimited knowledge.
Well, in some cases, inaccurate knowledge and pure horse hockey.
So, I — we — have traded the ability to find things on our own, somewhere in printed form, with the ease and dynamics of the computer and the internet.
We have grown lazy.
Or, maybe lazy is incorrect. We have just moved on to the latest innovation in front of us.
I can’t explain the internet or the workings of a computer. Someone else has done that for me.
I should be grateful, but some days I’m not. Technology is great if it’s used well, but we have lost something in the process.
We don’t have to work anymore for information.
It’s just out there to be had at the touch of button.
I’ve got to stop typing now and rest my tired fingers.
How sad.
