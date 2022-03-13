He is perhaps 8 or 9, wearing a coat of alternating stripes in shades of brown, blue and green bordered by black. In one hand he appears to be holding some sort of candy or snack, in the other he carries a sack containing his belongings.
As he walks he weeps, uncontrollably, piteously.
It is the sound of fear, of desperation, of despair.
The young boy was filmed walking across the border between Ukraine and Poland, into the Polish town of Medyka.
In the video, he is heartbreakingly alone. There have been reports he was following his mother, but those are unconfirmed.
Like that weeping child, Ukraine stands largely alone against the snarling Russian bear, its desperate pleas for help from the rest of the free world bringing humanitarian and military aid, as well as crippling economic sanctions, but not the direct military action that could not only turn the tide of the battle but also plunge the rest of the world into all-out war.
It is a delicate balance. As a nation, we support Ukraine and its freedom-loving people, but if we poke the bear too hard, it might bite us.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cites Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s “clear plan to brutalize Ukraine,” but said Putin will fail even if the Ukrainian military and government fall before the overwhelming might of the Russian military.
The Ukrainian people, Blinken said, will “never accept” any puppet regime the Russians might impose.
“You can take a country but you cannot take the hearts and minds of its people,” he said.
But in the meantime, a democratic nation will be subjugated by the forces of totalitarianism, and Putin can set his sights on his next target.
Despots hate freedom, they loathe democracy, they abhor a people’s ability to govern themselves.
Totalitarian governments are not of, by or for anyone other than the ruling class. The people — the ordinary folk who do the work and make the economy run — are mere pawns, expendable and not worth consideration.
To their credit, many Russians are not sitting idly by while Putin runs roughshod over the free Ukrainian people. Nearly 5,000 anti-war protesters were arrested last weekend. But Putin will have his forces arrest and detain as many protesters as it takes. And if arresting and detaining them isn’t enough, he won’t hesitate to order his forces to shoot to kill, taking a page from the Chinese as they brutally put down the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.
Of course, Russians will not read or hear about any of the recent war protests in their country, because Putin has made it illegal for journalists to report anything other than what the government tells them to report. What constituted a free press in Russia is no more. Media outlets in Russia can’t even refer to the conflict in Ukraine as a “war,” for fear of imprisonment.
Like the American press or not, it is free. The “media” is blamed for everything from the political divide in this country to spreading fear about the COVID-19 pandemic. But rest assured the American press, no matter its real or perceived faults, is free. Our government can try to spin a story to suit its needs, but it can’t tell the press what to report and when.
Don’t take our free press for granted, however; it is slowly slipping away as local newspapers begin to go the way of blacksmith shops.
As a matter of fact, Americans should not take anything for granted as we watch the news from Ukraine in horror. We are paying way too much at the grocery store, the pharmacy and the gas station these days, but the vast majority of us have a roof over our heads and food on our table.
If we hear a loud noise overhead, we can count on it being thunder and not the sound of falling bombs.
We are not having to flee our homes with all our belongings in a suitcase, dragging our children with us, not knowing what the next day will bring.
The Ukrainian people are no different from us. All they want is to be left alone to live their lives and run their country the way they see fit. But Putin the madman wants to rule them with an iron fist.
He’d like to do the same to us. Think about that as you lay your head on your pillow tonight.
