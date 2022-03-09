Do you make smart goals? Think about it.
Anytime is a good time to make goals to improve our lives or make changes.
We are well into the new year and have we worked toward our goals? Or are they long forgotten? Maybe we have dropped our goals because they were not thought out before we wrote them down. Goals should be more than just a wish or an idea or someone’s suggestion. They need to be ours and ours alone. If a goal is worth making it is well to be S. M. A. R. T. about it.
First of all is “S” for specific. Don’t just tell yourself that you are going to lose a few pounds or accomplish something you have always wanted to do. Be specific. How many pounds? Will you exercise or sit and watch television all day? Will you do it with a ‘buddy’ or alone and in secret? Will you cut back on your food intake or follow a definite regime? Will you consult your doctor or nutritionist or read a certain diet book or a magazine article? What will help you stay motivated?
Our being specific does not have to be about dieting (although that is on my mind) but could be about decluttering your space or home or both. It could be about answering your mail or phone calls daily. It could be a lot of things, but be specific.
Is there something you have always wanted to learn to do, like knit, play the piano, cook, write, sew, decorate, teach something in a class, travel, entertain, grow a garden and learn to can and freeze what that garden produced — the list could go on and on. Let your goal be specific.
Next is “M” for measurable. Will you make a list of what you want to do and by when? I have been clearing my ‘office.’ No one else can even tell I have worked so hard on sorting books and classifying them. Not a soul can see how long it took me to go through pictures and file them by family or activities. Who cares that I shed sweat and tears to throw some things away? I do, but the job is done and I feel so much better. I gave myself a week to accomplish it. It took a week and a few snow days but it was measurable. Now I am ready to begin another project.
I hate to drag a job out until I am sick of it and hate what I am doing until I finally give up and forget about it. That is not what a goal is all about. A goal is defined as aim, ambition, aspiration, craving, desire, hope, longing, objective, passion, or a real dream of accomplishment.
“A”for achievable. Is your goal something that can actually be accomplished with the talents you have been given? Do you have it in you to stick with it to completion. I know that I will not ever weigh 120 pounds, but I can be healthy. I know that I can never play basketball because I am not tall enough or strong enough, but I can enjoy watching it and cheer my team to victory. We cannot be what we cannot be, but we can be the best that we can and that is where goals come in. Achievement is more than a wish or dream. It is reality — or can be.
When a goal is achieved, finished, completed, reached — it is time to celebrate. You did it! Whoo-hoo! I was always taught that starting a job was half the battle. I believe it. Have a plan of action and don’t stop until it is finished. That goes for every job we do. Don ‘t cross it off your list until all the stuff is put away and you don’t have to go back to do just a little something. When it is done, it is done. Mission accomplished. Make sure your goal has a beginning and an ending, unless it should last a lifetime. Some goals are meant to last forever.
“R” for relevant. Is what we want to do really important or is is just something we have dreamed up to do? Will it make life easier? Or better? Or help somebody? Or make us feel alive and healthy? Or (in my case) make sorting and distributing my treasures easier after I am gone or no longer can use or enjoy them.) Back during World War II, we ask ourselves “It this trip necessary?”
Is what we are doing meaningful, necessary, important or relevant? Think before acting.
Things that are important are our health, our joy, our attitude, our religion and faith, our political choice, our compassion, our memories, our spending habits, our personal habits, our morals and basis beliefs, our work ethic and much much more. They may be important to us, but not to the next person. They may have an entirely different set of values.
When setting a goal, it must be important to YOU, not somebody else, not your parents, not your classmates, not your friends, not anyone but YOU and you alone. It is your life. Live it!
“T” for time-bound. Will it be as important in five years as it is now? Is it life changing or just a whim? Will we be able to stand firm for the long-run? Circumstances may change and we have to go to Plan B, but we need to have some kind of plan and goals for our lives if we are to accomplish anything.
I have my own SMART goals and plan of action for my life. Briefly it is:
“S” the moment and the day, make every day count.
“M”meditate and pray. What a wonderful way to start each morning.
“A”ask God for guidance for this day and my life.
“R”reach out to others, spread joy. Joy stands for Jesus first, others second and self last.
“T” trust and obey — there is no other way to be happy.
Every once in a while we get hungry for biscuits and hamburger gravy or biscuits with scrambled eggs and bacon, or just biscuits and jelly. These are so easy and quick and good. Enjoy.
Oil Biscuits
2 cups sifted flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup milk
Sift dry ingredients into bowl. Measure oil and milk in same cup but do not stir.
Add all at once into dry ingredients, stirring quickly with fork, until dough clings together. Turn out on floured board and knead lightly about 10 times. Pat to one half inch thickness. Cut with biscuit cutter and place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 12-15 minutes in 475-degree oven.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.