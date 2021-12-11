“It’s a strong thing, but when you are dreading something, and would give anything to slow down time, it has a disobliging habit of speeding up.” ~ J.K. Rowling
This column is all on my Waukomis Christian Church preacher, the Rev. Dave Jones.
He started his sermon last Sunday talking about how he was a slave to the clock, and it hit me right square between the eyes and slapped me right up side of my head.
Sermons will do that.
There may be no person on the face of Planet Earth more a slave to the clock than I am.
I’m one of those people that has an internal clock. With just a very few exceptions, I wake up every single morning at 7:15 a.m., with or without an alarm to jolt me into a semblance of consciousness.
I wished I had a dollar for every morning I shot awake, and the clock next to the bed read 7:15.
It’s like a “Twilight Zone” episode.
Or maybe the movie “Groundhog Day.”
Now I became a clock slave at an early age, probably because I don’t like to be late.
I mean, if I am late for something — anything — it must have been because I had been kidnapped and am being held somewhere against my will.
Or, I’ve been run over by a truck.
In fact, I have no doubt I will be 15 minutes early to my funeral.
That’s how strongly I feel about being late.
In fact, I only remember one time in the entire 12 years I was attending school in my hometown of Waukomis that I was ever late to school — tardy if you will.
It was probably my sophomore year, and I remember the dread of having to go into the office and get a tardy slip.
I never forgot that moment — how I felt that I had somehow let someone down.
I wore a wristwatch from my sixth-grade graduation on — a present from my mom’s-side grandparents I cherished for many years.
That Timex finally gave up the ghost just after my senior year, and I had a variety of watches after that, until my first flip phone right through an iPhone.
I like to know what time it is.
And, being a newspaper editor of some type since my second year in college, deadlines and the clock just run hand in hand.
Now, I realize I’m not alone here. I’m quite sure a bunch of you out there have varying degrees of clock watching.
It’s not a good or a bad thing, it just is.
It got me to thinking how being early or being late at historic moments in history may have changed the outcomes of this nation.
When Gen. George Washington crossed the Delaware River that frigid Christmas night in 1776, what if he and his freezing, ragged Continental Army had been a few hours later than they already were?
What if the veteran British Army mercenary Hessians — who had been in drunken revelry most of the night — had awakened, and not been groggy from sleep and drink, and shot the attacking American soldiers to pieces?
It’s highly likely the American Revolution would have died that very day.
It had been on the thinest of ice — quite literally as it crossed the ice-choked Delaware in boats in the dead of night — and held the fading war effort in its collective frozen hands.
Likely, many of us wouldn’t be here today reading this column, thinking about what might have been.
The pages of history are overflowing with “what ifs.”
I think back to the First World War, when British, French, Canadian and America soldiers literally looked upon with dread their officers checking their watches, preparing to signal with whistles when the trenches were to empty as they went over the top to attack German machine guns, waiting rifles and artillery in no man’s land.
I would bet anything those last minutes before certain death awaited for the whistles to blow, soldiers cursed the clock — cursed time.
We look back at history how some event, how some instance, has effected us today, and it’s hard to see that the simple keeping of time has an almost immeasurable effect on each of us.
People in antiquity had to rely on sundials and the movement of the sun across the sky to gauge time.
The advent of clocks and watches helped us keep time in its place in our lives — the same with the smartphone I glance at all the time.
Despite our best efforts to sometimes control time, it is always in control.
Time marches on is the old phrase.
It’s always with us, and always will be — until the day each of us is no longer here to gauge time.
