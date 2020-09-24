COLUMN: Skip the hearings and approve the next Justice

Well, get ready for another round of overwrought drama, Washington, D.C. style.
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sent the left into its typical apoplectic state. However, if possible, it has become even more undone by her passing as it affords President Donald Trump the opportunity to nominate her replacement and the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate to approve his nominee, all before the November presidential election.
The Dems, of course, have already started to traverse their well-worn, tired path of threats and dire predictions of the collapse of humanity should the GOP be allowed to do what it is constitutionally allowed to do.
We even had their de facto leader, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), ominously warn should the GOP dare to proceed that it was "playing with fire," in a tone that could only be viewed as a threat. It is not wrong to assume such as that is what we have seen over the past several months are wanton displays of lawlessness and mayhem disguised as protests that have at times resulted in bloodshed.
Ocasio-Cortez and her like-minded colleagues seem to also be laboring under the delusion that picking a SCOTUS nominee has to follow the alleged dying declaration of the departed justice. We have been told Ginsburg's last words were to the effect that she wanted to see her replacement chosen by the next elected president (which, mind you, will still likely be Trump). Never mind that in 2016, when Obama's term was ending, she expressed just the opposite.
Sorry, but our Constitution isn't overridden by Make-A-Wish sentimentality.
This is just the way it is and if the same party holds the White House and the Senate, this is the path it will take. You don't have to like it, but you do have to accept it. And ominous-sounding threats do not help change minds.
But why are the Dems so troubled? Well, because, simply that's how they have governed is by judicial fiat. Unable to sell their ideas to the American public, they have had to rely on the courts to implement their radical agendas and, to their credit, it has worked pretty well.
The Dems have consistently nominated activist judges and gotten them through thanks in large part to a frequently impotent GOP U.S. Senate, which has too often had less spine than your ordinary jellyfish. The GOP seems to be of the opinion that if you play nice, you will be respected. But not in D.C. Unfortunately, when you play nice, you lose. But, hey, you do get invited to cocktail parties with the in-crowd.
The common thought right now is that if a more conservative nominee makes it to the bench, it will create a 6-3 balance in favor of the conservatives, but is that accurate?
Chief Justice John Roberts has frequently sided with the the more liberal justices, so it could be argued the current bench is more accurately 4-4 following the death of Ginsburg. While the next justice would likely tip the scales, it's not going to be a landslide. But the mere thought of losing their ace-in-the-hole is enough to send the Dems even further over the edge.
Right now, it looks like the GOP will hold together enough votes to approve Trump's nominee though can one really rely upon the likes of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney? That's a dicey proposition. Thankfully, Vice President Mike Pence serves as the potential tiebreaker if enough GOP members get the vapors.
Trump said he will announce his nominee on Saturday and speculation centers on two likely nominees: Amy Coney Barrett, judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, and federal appeals court Judge Barbara Lagoa of Florida, a Cuban American. But anybody thinking the Dems will give either a free pass or be less vicious than they have been on other nominees (Bork, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Alito, etc.) would be sorely mistaken.
Barrett, in her previous Senate confirmation hearing, was attacked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), because of her Catholic beliefs. It would only intensify and don't think for a minute it would be any less vicious toward Lagoa.
But the GOP can actually show it has learned from the past and developed some smarts in these unnecessarily bruising confirmations. The lesson is clear: skip the hearings.
There is no requirement in the Constitution to have confirmation hearings. In fact, there were no such hearings until 1916. The hearings, as they have developed over recent years, are nothing more than the chance to grandstand and attempt to humiliate and destroy the nominee.
Hearings have become a sham and enable potentially weak-kneed politicians to assert that something suddenly discovered (wink-wink) "troubles" them and demand further investigations.
This is the perfect opportunity for the GOP to flex some of its constitutionally provided muscle and at the same time spare America the specter of another round of preposterous hearings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.