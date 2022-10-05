Are you happy? Think about it.
In my “Crumbs of Food for Thought” file, I found a list of things that I had jotted down from somewhere with the remark, “How to be Happy.” I don’t know when I made that list or if I copied it from someplace, but when I saw it I thought I would share it with my readers.
This week has not been a happy week. My son-in-law died after a long bout with cancer. We had been to a ballgame only last Thursday the 22nd and he seemed to be doing real well. On Sunday he was with friends and family and looked and acted fine. They took pictures and he seemingly had a great day. Then on Monday he took a turn for the worse and hospice began coming daily and/or several times a day when necessary.
By Thursday of this past week, he took a real dive and never regained consciousness. His wife called me and we went right down. The daughters were already there. It was a sad day for all of us. During the night he went to be with the Lord. Today has been a whirlwind. We are sad.
It is difficult to write a column about happiness, but that is what my plans were for this week so here goes.
First rule of how to be happy is to smile. Even in our sadness, we find something to smile about by talking about happy memories. We are trying to recall the funny things he said or did.
As we remember the good times we smile and count our blessings for his life and good works. And that he did not suffer any longer.
Second on the list of how to be happy is to exercise. That will come later, but we must get back in the swing of things soon. Somehow it clears our minds and helps us be positive in our thinking. We need to keep our wits about us.
Third is to sleep. Easier said than done right now, but we all need to get some rest because the next few days will be draining as we have many plans to make and things to do. I like this next rule on the list — eat. When we went to Edmond, no one had eaten so I went and picked up a family-sized lunch for all of us there. We sat around the table and ate and it seemed to bring us all together and helped us calm down.
Eating to excess does not make us happy, but using food as a gesture of togetherness is a happy occasion and lifts our spirits.
Fifth on the list is to be grateful. We are. We are grateful he did not have to suffer any longer. We are grateful for family and friends who express love and sympathy. We are grateful for hospice and others who helped in any way they could. We are grateful to a local funeral home who has been so caring and kind and helpful. The list goes on and turns our sadness into joy and gratefulness.
Sixth is give a compliment. People who have offered condolences in any way make us happy at this time. And I think it helps them too.
Take a deep breath is seventh on the list. We have done a lot of that the past few days and have more to come. The overwhelming part will soon be over, but there are lots of things to keep us busy for a while. We need to just stop, take a deep breath and regroup. Everything will be OK in time. And the grieving period is different for everyone.
We must learn to acknowledge unhappy moments, and they will come. But this too shall pass and we are strong and will endure and grow from this experience. We need to keep a journal of what is happening and when, and make lists of people who have been so sweet. I know when my Jim died that I thought I was in control but I hardly remember who rode to the cemetery with me.
As time goes on we need to forge straight ahead. We need to stay busy, I have pulled many weeds in my yard today, just to keep my mind busy. I have, and will continue to do my usual routine and not sit and ponder and worry. I will be with friends and if they are busy, I will call them, but I will keep my mind occupied. I will plan my week and allow downtime for myself. I will find a self-care ritual and do it. I will give back to people who have been so kind and considerate.
Even though it was my son-in-law who passed, it has been a hard blow and I will miss him terribly. My heart goes out to his wife, my Linda; her daughters, Jamie and Shelby; and those two sweet grandchildren, ages 13 and 14. It will be terrible for them and a sad experience of things hard to understand and to explain.
Any funeral and death bring back floods of past funerals and losses. I certainly do not have all the answers to grieving and managing the loss of a loved one but I know what has worked for me and kept me sane and moving forward. What we all want to do is take away some of their sadness and replace it with happy memories and make all the bad things go away. But it is their own process and we must just be patient and let it happen in their own way.
I am thankful that we all know the Lord and rely on Him for comfort and peace. What would we do without His love for us all?
I have cooked for thousands of funeral dinners in my lifetime and it seems most everyone likes this simple salad that can be made ahead of time. The longer it sets, the better it tastes.
Vegetable Salad
1 can yellow corn
1 or two cans cut green beans
1 can small peas
1 can white corn
1 cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped onion(optional)
1 cup chopped green pepper
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup vinegar
½ cup light oil
1 cup sugar
Drain all vegetables and mix together with celery, onion, and green pepper. In small saucepan heat the vinegar, salt, oil and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Pour over mixture while still hot. Store in refrigerator.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
