“In order to understand the world, one has to turn away from it on occasion.” — Albert Camus
Solitude.
It’s a word, a state of mind, an occasional refuge I think all of us seek from time to time — at least, when we actually find it and experience it.
On June 13 I made up my mind to start walking again seriously, and by the time you read this, I will have walked at least 5 miles for 41 straight days — 244 miles.
Here in the past few weeks, I’ve had several 8-mile-walk days and one 10-mile day.
Now walking on the Enid Trails is quite pleasant to do, and the Enid Parks Dept. does a sterling job keeping them up, along with Meadowlake Park, where I have started walking to and through.
Some mornings are quieter than others, but for anyone who has lived in Waukomis or Enid, you know that when the jets are flying out of and into Vance AFB, it’s a bit hard to find that solitude than I’m referring to.
But here recently, particularly on Sunday morning last, I experienced a bit of that solitude walking south of Rupe on the Trails.
No jets, only a slow-moving car here and there. And as I looked at the golf course across the drainage ditch that flows into the lake, there was no wind to give a background stirring of the air. I experienced long stretches of solitude — just my rhythmic breathing.
If you haven’t done it, you ought to try it. It’s worth the effort to walk out in the sun and breeze and get those pain- and stress-masking endorphins churning to make you feel great when you’re done walking.
Anyway, my significant other and I decided to go hiking at Roman Nose State Park a few Sundays back, and I’m here to tell you, if you want to experience real solitude out in nature, it should be on your bucket list at least once a year to go hike the trail around the springs-pool area of the park, and then take the long trek up the winding uphill path to Inspiration Point.
Now, we didn’t quite make it to the very top, but just below, before the trail got really, really difficult on tired knees.
But at least a half dozen times on the hike, we both experienced absolute quiet and solitude — dead calm, dead quiet.
Roman Nose brought back intense and wonderful memories of my childhood, when my family would go there on occasion to picnic, but mostly on end-of-school class trips there, to swim in the pool, wade in the ice-cold spring water that flowed just past the pool area — to be mesmerized by the absolutely crystal clear spring water flowing past.
We found several old concrete and metal signs, low to the ground and overgrown, but still there — vestiges from 1937, when the park was created by the Civilian Conservation Corps as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.
If was built during the depths of the Great Depression, and is still one of my all-time favorite places to visit.
Historically, the park was named after Chief Henry Roman Nose, the last of the Cheyenne warrior chiefs.
The land where the park is located was said to be his favorite retreat, due to the cool, fresh, flowing spring water that dots the park.
Called the “Spring of Everlasting Waters,” the water flows at about 600 gallons per minute.
It is somehow comforting to know that clean, absolutely clear water still exists in this nation, and in our corner of Northwest Oklahoma.
If you have never been to Roman Nose, you are missing a simple, splendid, memorable chance to see, experience and hear the water of those springs gurgling over the smooth rock.
All this took me back many years to my childhood, when solitude in the outdoors was much, much easier to attain.
Walking in my hometown of Waukomis, you might not see or hear a car on a summer day for half an hour, or a Vance jet overhead on a warm, summer, out-of-school day.
Just the pedals on your bike cranking those two wheels as you rode across sleepy Waukomis on a hot summer’s day to go and take a look around and in the windows of the old Rock Island train depot, and see the dusty desk with its telegraph key, and wait for a train to pass and smash a few pennies you had laid on the tracks.
Simple memories.
You don’t find solitude much in today’s life, so experience it when you can.
I guarantee you will enjoy, and never forget it.
