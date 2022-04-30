“If you don’t do stupid things when you’re young, you’ll have nothing to smile about when you’re old.”
I like this unattributed quote a lot, but I don’t agree with it in totality.
By in totality, I mean I still shudder at a few things I said when I was just learning about life, and one or two things I really, really should never have done.
So, did you ever say or do something — particularly in your youth — you immediately knew was wrong, but you said it or did it anyway?
Oh, me either.
I’ll bet good money each and every one of you out there has a short list of things they wished they could forget they did.
Anyone who doesn’t is either lying to themselves, or are so unaware that it’s a miracle they are still breathing.
I tend to view my life in chapters, beginning before I first started in Mrs. Thomas’ first grade at Waukomis Grade School.
It wasn’t elementary school when I first sat down at a desk on a late-August day in that hot old pre-air conditioned classroom — it was just grade school.
Terms have changed over the years, for good or bad. I oftentimes think it’s just so we can have something new, so we can be au courant.
Then there was the high school chapter — my class bypassed junior high after 6th grade, being thrust into high school in 7th grade, steeling my classmates and me to the everyday realities of dealing with upperclassmen intent on making our lives a bit miserable — learning the valuable lesson of watching our step in the halls in those sometimes memorable 5 minutes between classes.
That was our early lesson in survival.
Then came my college chapter, my 20s chapter, then to the l-o-o-o-ng chapter of middle age, up to my current after-65 chapter.
Now I grew up in the 1960s in a small Oklahoma town, which to me was the best thing that could ever have happened to me. Of course, things were way different than they are today — night and day — as they should be, and that was and is still OK by me.
The biggest difference between my then-high school chapter was rock-and-roll was galaxies better than it is today.
But of course, my parents and grandparents didn’t relate to our music back then either.
Not a day goes by when I don’t hear an old rock song on todays commercials or TV show theme songs.
I rest my case.
But my question this week is, why do we sometimes forget things that we experienced in our past? I’ve written dozens of columns on fond memories of our pasts, but why, other than the passing of years, do we forget?
I really have a hard time remembering anything before the first grade — I really do. Of course, my mom said I was a little hellion at age 5, so maybe its selective amnesia on my part.
What I most remember in the second and third chapters of my life deal with school and learning to work.
I remember — sometimes in dreams — learning how to run that 10,000-plus parts old Linotype machine at our family print shop. I fondly remember band from the fourth grade through high school graduation, and playing the clarinet/bass clarinet. I remember my old Honda 50 motorcycle — my first dealings with driving and having to be responsible.
I remember learning French and Spanish languages in high school and college. Oh, I can still regurgitate a few words like au caurant, sil vous plait, hasta mañana and I can count to 10 in Spanish and to five in French. I took two years of Spanish and only one of French, thus a lack of being able to remember the next five French numbers to 10.
Why do I remember these things so vividly, yet I can’t tell you what I designed on the front page of this newspaper two weeks ago?
We are programmed — I am programmed — to sometimes shed the everyday, the mundane, otherwise my mind gets so cluttered I reach brain overload.
I know why I remember things from my early chapters clearly better than in later chapters. I was experiencing something new, and it stimulated my mind and stayed with me.
I clearly remember my 27 years as a firefighter and EMT — things that happened to others, sights I saw, things I did, things I learned.
Each of us is a complex creature, with a brain that is unique to each of us. I submit, it’s our memories that mold us, our experiences that teach us.
I’m just now — in my closing chapter — really happy with all of mine. Except a few I’d rather forget.
