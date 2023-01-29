Listen. Do you want to know a secret? Do you promise not to tell? Closer. Let me whisper in your ear, say the words you long to hear …
With apologies to the Beatles, it seems nobody can keep a secret these days.
As Ben Franklin said, “Three may keep a secret, if two of them are dead.”
This is particularly true in official Washington, since secrets, or at least documents classified as containing information that could compromise national security, are being found strewn about in some very unusual places.
Former president Donald Trump was found to have some 300 classified documents, some marked “top secret,” the highest level of hush-hush stuff, in his Florida home. Former vice president Mike Pence had roughly a dozen such secret pieces of paper back home again in Indiana.
Not to be outdone, current president Joe Biden was discovered to have some 20 secret documents in his former office in Washington, D.C., and at his personal residence in Delaware.
Which begs the question, is anything truly secret these days?
Just what are these pieces of classified information that have been discovered in private homes, in offices and in a garage next to a vintage 1967 Corvette Stingray?
We don’t know. That is a secret that may not be divulged for many years. We do know that the material has been classified using three different criteria — confidential, secret and top secret.
Confidential information is defined as that which would “damage” national security if the material became public.
Secret documents contain information that would cause “serious damage” to national security if they leaked out.
Meanwhile top secret information is that which could be expected to cause “exceptionally grave damage” to national security. I shudder to think what “exceptionally grave damage,” looks like.
How in the heck is this stuff getting out from the halls of the White House, or of Congress? Isn’t somebody in charge of this material?
Good Lord, they used to attach big blocks of wood to the restroom keys at gas stations so you couldn’t accidentally walk off with them in your pocket. Can’t something similar be done with highly sensitive secret material?
The statute covering classified information is Title 18, Part 1 Chapter 93, Section 1924 of U.S. Code. It holds that anyone knowingly removing classified information without authority and with the intent to retain such documents or materials at an unauthorized location is subject to a fine and/or a prison term of no more than five years.
Of course the operative word is “knowingly.” What? Here’s a big old box of documents right here that some aide packed up when I left office. Let’s see. This one is a list of my staffers’ birthdays. That one is my laundry list. And, oops, this one contains highly sensitive information about our nuclear defense capabilities. My bad.
It seems a bit ridiculous that in a nation with a robust intelligence community we can’t keep classified materials from showing up in somebody’s private home.
When a president or vice president leaves office, all classified materials in their possession are supposed to be turned over to the National Archives. The National Archives serves in a consulting role, not an investigative one, however. They have to take the office-holder’s word for the fact that those boxes of stuff going out the door are documents they are allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act.
Perhaps it is time to stop classifying so many documents. At present, it is estimated that some 50 million documents are marked as classified each year. Does that much material need to be kept secret? I don’t know, but if so the White House needs to do a better job of making sure it doesn’t wind up in a box in somebody’s closet.
Representatives and senators with access to classified materials must view said documents in secure rooms known as sensitive compartmented information facilities, or SCIFs. Congressmen must sign for this material and must return it before they leave the SCIF.
Presidents and vice presidents are not under such rules, apparently, but perhaps they should be. Maybe every White House needs a classified document monitor ready to rap the president or VP across the knuckles with a ruler if he or she tries to hang on to a state secret.
All the Justice Department probes and future recriminations aside, America needs to do a better job of protecting its secrets. The current classified document scandal does little to reassure the average American of our nation’s ability to keep its own counsel.
And that is no secret.
