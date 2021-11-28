One state, two states, red states, blue states.
Yes, some are red and some are blue
Some are old and some are new
Some are sad and some are glad
And some are very, very bad
Why are they sad and glad and bad?
I do not know, go ask your dad.
Some are fast. Some are slow.
Some are high. Some are low.
Not one of them is like another.
Don’t ask us why, go ask your mother.
With apologies to Dr. Seuss, this iteration of his book “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” pretty much describes the political scene in America today.
One state, two states, red states, blue states and never, it seems, the twain shall meet.
Red states are, of course, staunchly Republican, and thus conservative, while blue ones are Democrat, and thus liberal.
It wasn’t always so. In coverage of the 1976 presidential election, both NBC and CBS used blue to mark the states won by Republican candidate Gerald Ford, while red designated those captured by Democrat Jimmy Carter. ABC, meanwhile, used yellow for GOP states, blue for Democrats and red for states hanging in the balance.
It wasn’t until 1984 that ABC and CBS began using blue to mark Democrat states and red for Republicans.
The late Tim Russert, former NBC News political director and anchor, is credited as the first to use the term “red states” in the week prior to the 2000 presidential election. Now the terminology is commonplace.
Red states and blue states can’t agree on much, not even, it seems, on the best way to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, according to the New York Times, 25 out of every 100,000 residents of counties that voted heavily for Donald Trump in the 2020 election died from COVID-19, more than three times higher than the rate in counties that went strongly for Joe Biden. This may be a result of the fact that 40 percent of registered Republicans are unvaccinated, while about 10 percent of Democrat voters have not gotten the jabs.
There are, of course, many other issues dividing red and blue states. Red states favor loose gun laws, blue ones want stricter gun control. Red states are anti-abortion, blue ones are pro-choice. Red states are pro business and favor lower taxes, while blue ones favor more government regulation of business and higher taxes on the rich.
Of course these differences as presented are broad generalizations, as there are differences among members of each respective party, but suffice it to say the two sides can seem to agree on little.
So why not give up and simply divide the country in two, Red America and Blue America?
According to a poll conducted by the University of Virginia’s Center For Politics, 77 percent of respondents who voted for Donald Trump say they would favor red and blue states splitting to form two separate nations, while 59 percent of Biden voters either agreed or strongly agreed with the secession plan.
This sentiment likely stems from the fact that more than 75 percent of voters on both sides of the aisle agreed with the statement that people who strongly support the other party “have become a clear and present danger to the American way of life.” That sentiment was expressed by 75 percent of Biden voters and 78 percent of those who cast ballots for Trump.
Should the split ever happen, Blue America would have a larger population (190 million as compared to 141 million, according to Daily Mail.com), a higher gross domestic product ($14.381 trillion as compared to $8.359 trillion) and a higher median household income ($71,719 vs. $59.709). Red America would have more land (2.397 million square miles as opposed to 1.4 million square miles).
I must say this is not the stupidest idea I have ever heard, but it is in the running. Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t we try this 150 years ago or so? And we know how that worked out, with hundreds of thousands dead or crippled for life and the south vanquished and devastated.
We apparently didn’t learn much, if anything, from our previous experience with succession and Civil War. A house divided against itself, and all that.
One state, two states, red states, blue states, but one America. For all our political differences and squabbles, we are one people, one nation, one huge dysfunctional family, and thus it shall remain, good Lord willing.
