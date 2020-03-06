COLUMN: Search out, dispel, the murder in your heart

Think about all of the people in your church. At your job. In your family. Think about yourself. Now, imagine: What would it look like if all those people — including you and me — came to the sudden realization that none of us are any better than common murderers?
Jesus calls us to this painful and humiliating conclusion in Matthew 5:22, in the Sermon on the Mount, when he tells us it’s not enough to simply abstain from killing: “But I tell you that anyone who is angry with a brother or sister will be subject to judgment. Again, anyone who says to a brother or sister, ‘Raca,’ is answerable to the court. And anyone who says, ‘You fool!’ will be in danger of the fire of hell.”
If we hate a brother or sister, it is as good as murdering them — and will subject us to similar judgment.
The use of the word “raca” is important in this passage, because “raca,” taken from the Aramaic term “reqa,” doesn’t mean to just insult someone. It means to insult them in a particularly derogatory way, taking on an air of superiority, placing them in a position of inferiority.
In other words, looking down on others is akin to hating them, which is akin to killing them.
And, who among us has not hated someone, or looked down on someone, or considered someone a fool, at some point? If this were the standard we had to meet, how many of us could measure up? I could not.
An essential lesson here is, while most of us haven’t committed murder, most or all of us have, at some point, carried hatred or a sense of superiority in our hearts. And that, Jesus tells us, puts us on the same level as a murderer.
Again, imagine coming to the altar to kneel next to a hardened murderer. Jesus tells us that’s you -- the hardened murderer. And it’s me. And most everyone else. There’s no point in looking down on or looking differently at anyone else because of their sins, because at the end of the day, we’re all just murderers in need of grace from a loving God.
But, it is not enough to simply know this. We must take what we’ve been given and act on it. We must search out that within us that draws us away from God.
Pope Francis, in an October 2018 homily, said we’re deceiving ourselves if we say “I’m fine because I do not do anything wrong.”
“A mineral or a plant, or the sampietrini stones in the piazza, have this kind of existence, a person — a man or a woman — no,” Francis said. “More is required of a man or woman. Human life needs love.”
To be fully human, to live into the image of God, we need to dispel hatred with love -- in our communities, in our families, our relationships, our workplaces, on social media, and, most especially, in our hearts.
What would it look like if we all, before we came to the altar, realized we’re no better than common murderers? I think we would look like the Body of Christ, living in humility, surrendered to our need for the grace of the Living God. I pray for that humility. I pray for that surrender.
