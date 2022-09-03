“You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them.” ~ Ray Bradbury
If you’ve ever read any of my columns over the past 13 years I’ve been writing one for this newspaper, you probably know I have an affinity for the novels of Ray Bradbury.
Over the years since I first read his best writing — “Fahrenheit 451” — I haven’t been as avid a reader as I was in my teens.
Recently, I discovered the late science fiction author considered “Fahrenheit 451” as his only true science fiction work.
You see, the genre of fiction literature called sci-fi has content that is imaginative, but based in science. It relies on scientific facts, theories and principles to support setting, characters, theme and plot lines which make it different from fantasy writing — see “Harry Potter.”
Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” — the temperature at which paper will burn on its own — is a message to humanity dealing with the importance of knowledge and identity in a society that can easily be corrupted by ignorance, censorship and the tools to distract us from the realities of the world we live in.
In the novel, firefighters of the future — the future being now for his 1953 work — burn books instead of fighting fires, which in the normal world we live in today is the actual job of a firefighter.
So, has 2022 America started to enter the 1953 dystopian world of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel?
Bradbury wrote of a future society where books were burned in order to control dangerous ideas and unhappy concepts.
It tells of Guy Montag, a fireman who questions the book-burning policy, and undergoes an internal struggle of suffering and transformation as a results of his questioning society.
In parts of today’s America, there are a few people and politicians who seem bent on making this dystopian society come true, with banning of some books and concepts, particularly in some libraries and certainly in our schools — right here in Oklahoma in fact.
Interestingly, “Fahrenheit 451” faced multiple censorship hurdles and banning attempts throughout the years since 1953, primarily for its sometimes use of vulgarity.
You see, Mr. Bradbury and I have had an acquaintance with one another since I was a freshman at Waukomis High School.
I loved his books, from the character of fireman Guy Montag to his dark fantasy novel, “Something Wicked This Way Comes.”
Couldn’t get enough of his writing back then. Wanted to write like him for many years, in fact. I wrote a column about him for this paper on May 14, 2016.
Unfortunately, and on a very serious note, we now seem to be flirting with the arrival of that dystopian paradox he once penned.
I say serious note, because certain parts of society actually burned books in the 1930s.
On May 10, 1933, student groups at universities across Germany held a series of book burnings of works the students and leading members of the rising fascist Nazi party associated with an un-German spirit, as they called it.
Books by Bertolt Brecht, Albert Einstein, Sigmund Freud, Thomas Mann and Erich Maria Remarque were burned. The largest book bonfires were in Berlin, where an estimated 40,000 gathered to hear a speech by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, where he pronounced that “Jewish intellectualism is dead.”
He said he endorsed the students’ “right to clean up the debris of the past.”
Of course, history tells us that the rise of fascism in Europe — Germany, Austria and Italy in particular — eventually hurled the globe into the Second World War. It ended with some 6 million Jews, along with perhaps another 11 million people the Nazis considered sub-human, to be killed in death camps.
We will never know the true toll after that war ended, with a conservative estimate of 75 million dead.
You see, book burning and repression of knowledge were fundamental concepts with the Nazis and fascists.
America and the Allies fought a world war against this type of thinking.
The Nazis wanted only their message to be heard, they didn’t want knowledge other than what they could control to be available to the masses of their populations.
I find it interesting and quite disturbing that some of their ideas still resonate with a segment of people in today’s society.
Apparently, even in the so-called free society we have here in America, with its laws, its Constitution and Bill of Rights, that repression of knowledge is still “a thing.” That’s why I find Bradbury’s quote to start this column quite prophetic.
And, renowned philosopher George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Are we approaching that point once again? How will history judge us?
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
