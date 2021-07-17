“Always listen to what the other guy has to say … he may just be right.” ~ the late Phillips University professor Chester “Tibbie” Shades
I love this quote by a long-time Bison-Waukomis area gentleman I was privileged to know from a young age, which I’ve shared in a previous column.
And now, I’d like to pose a question for all to ponder — seriously.
Have we removed too many warts from history?
We are embroiled in the midst of a crisis in America, trying to figure out just who we are as a democratic nation.
Some of the areas I’m going to talk about are finally being discussed seriously by a growing number of Americans. As they should be.
We can’t go forward as a democracy unless we address and acknowledge the warts of this nation’s past.
Now, it’s been a while, but I had someone say to me that an American army had never been defeated, or run away in battle.
I thought to myself, “That just ain’t so.”
Ill-trained Continental soldiers ran from British bayonets on a number of occasions during the Revolutionary War. Union soldiers ran, all the way to Washington, D.C., when they were routed at the Battle of First Bull Run.
So, while we really haven’t lost wars, we have several we really didn’t win. And the more we move into the future, the harder it is to figure out just which side is winning anymore.
Let me give you some warts.
During the American Civil War, then-Union general and future president of the United States Ulysses S. Grant sent his soldiers into a slaughterhouse at the Battle of Cold Harbor, in a charge against fortified and veteran Confederate soldiers under Gen. Robert E. Lee. Literally 6,000 men fell on the field in about 20 minutes.
It was a needless slaughter — a wart on American military history.
History tended to overlook that horrific slaughter because Grant’s strategy to sacrifice men to wear down the Confederacy and bleed it dry worked.
He won — and ended — the darkest war in American history.
The Trail of Tears has been mentioned more than a few times in recent years, and for good reason. It may be the darkest segment in American history — other than slavery — and one no American should fail to acknowledge.
It effectively displaced 60,000 Native Americans off their land, sent them on a deadly march from the Southeast United States eventually to our state of Oklahoma.
It simply was needless suffering and death of a people native to this nation, by immigrants that moved to this continent from across the sea.
Pretty big wart on our history.
Now we come to the Tulsa Race Massacre, which for no reason whatsoever — other than it was brutally racist in nature — was known when I was growing up in our Oklahoma history books as the Tulsa Race Riot.
Here is another — just as tawdry and horrific as the Trail of Tears tragedy — example of a wart on America that cannot and should not be erased from our consciousness.
It is part of us as a nation, and even though we sometimes don’t like to think of people in this state as doing the wrong thing, the looting and killing that went on in a prosperous Black area of Tulsa cannot be covered up.
It happened, and it is a stain nothing can erase.
You may not know it now, but future historians will look back at the storming of Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 of this year, and will rightly make it one of the biggest warts on our history.
A group of radicals, egged on by a president who soundly and legally lost his re-election bid, wanted to overthrow our seat of government — the Congress of the United States.
Now, I have a definite bias against politicians who prefer to divide rather than unite, and seem to try and top what another politician has said to appeal to a base of people solely to get re-elected. They like to ignore history.
Here’s the thing: when I hear a divider speak, I immediately tune them out, even when they might say something I agree with. They lost me when they decided to divide. As you can see from that statement I don’t like many politicians. Period. Do you hear that politicians — you lost me.
How many of you out there feel the same way?
We as a nation must always acknowledge our mistakes — our warts if you will.
We will never erase these historical warts, nor should we gloss over them, as if they really weren’t a big deal.
I love this closing quote, because it is so, so true.
“The past actually happened, but history is only what someone wrote down.” ~ Alan Whitney Brown, writer and comedian
