“Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” ~ Dr. Seuss
This week’s column has a visitor. As I’m pounding keys on my laptop, a one-eyed, scraggly-gray cat named Marvin has flopped next to me, and is beating me with his tail.
It’s his thing.
Plus, he kind of looks at me like an owl, bobbing his head so he can see what I’m doing with his one good eye.
I finally put a leg over his tail so he will stop with the constant flailing, and he’s a bit vexed.
He’d be an inspiration with his overcoming of the one-eye handicap, but he’s just too annoying.
All this is leading up to a story from my younger years, when I was about 20, when I started becoming aware of things.
I was home from college and my dad and I had been charged with watching my in-diapers toddler nephew, while my sister and mom had gone to Enid shopping.
We were intently watching something on TV, when they came back from their trip and my little nephew was casually leaning, hand on the side of his head, elbow on couch, slightly cross-legged — without his diaper — and had done his business on the floor.
We got an instant angry scolding, but it struck me so hilariously funny I couldn’t stop laughing, and had to run to my room and hide under the bed after my mom told me she was going to kill me — figuratively speaking, as all moms tend to do — if I didn’t stop laughing. I don’t know if I’ve ever laughed harder in my life.
But, as you can read, I’m still here.
I was scrolling through Facebook Wednesday night, thinking how pathetically shallow society has evolved, and how easily distracted we’ve become with things that really don’t amount to a hill of beans — one of my mom’s favorite expressions.
And if you’ve read this column for the many years I’ve written it, you’ll know I’ve shared that she had a jillion expressions.
I must have been paying attention to what she said, which I would never admit to if she was still here.
It’s possible I was a little hellion when I was growing up (one of her expressions). I don’t think I was, but judging by how my mom reacted, perhaps I should go back in time and reassess.
Maybe that ultra-funny Progressive Insurance commercial is right. We do become our parents — sometimes we do things or say things like they did. And as that guy in the commercial says, “it’s a constant battle.”
Love that commercial.
Now, every now and then, Facebook redeems itself with a noteworthy witticism — something that takes me back to my past, when I used to laugh at everything.
Like the one showing a young guy with his legs sticking out of thick bushes, on his stomach, with a wrecked bicycle next to him: “Back in my day, we didn’t wear helmets. We’d just lay there unconscious, until someone came to get us for dinner.”
Or my favorite, the cartoon with Batman and Robin climbing up the side of a building on a rope and Batman asks, “Where is Catwoman? Isn’t she coming with us?”
And Robin replies: “She got sidetracked.”
And, Catwoman is down below them, sitting in a box, with a goofy, serene look on her face.
If you’ve got cats and any open boxes around, you’ll know what I mean.
I found this rather interesting, that a lot of people these days tell my youngest son he looks like gazzillionaire Elon Musk. I’m even hearing it to. I posted a photo on our Scottish clan website from my middle son’s wedding a few years back, with my three boys and I standing, a bit cold, amongst several feet of snow in kilts, and some guy from Scotland quizzes me if my youngest is Elon Musk.
I looked closely again at the photo and sure enough, there is a strong resemblance … except I think it’s Elon Musk who looks like my son.
So there.
I set out in this column to talk about all the sayings my mom used to use on me — or whomever she was of talking about at the time — and I got sidetracked, just like Catwoman and that darned empty box.
I also was going to talk about her cooking, which I remember quite fondly. But I ran out of room.
Our memories are everything to us, did you ever notice?
We fall back on them just about daily, like warm blankets on a cold day.
Good memories, bad memories, funny memories and great times.
I guess I’ll just have to talk about my mom’s cooking another time. Marvin is whacking me with his tail again.
