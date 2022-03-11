Remember.
This word keeps popping up this year for me.
It is defined as bringing to mind an awareness of someone or something you’ve seen, known, or experienced in the past.
Take a moment to recall a memory that brings you joy.
Do you remember how you felt when someone or something brought you joy? Do you remember how you felt before that happened? Do you remember what you did or said immediately after?
Remember.
When a family member or friend slips into dementia or worse such as Alzheimer’s, they can typically remember past seasons that made them happy like when they were young, but they simply can’t recall something from the past week, day, or even the last few minutes.
This is one of the key reasons I scrapbook. I want to remember the good (and even not so good) things throughout my life — the people, the events, the memories. I know I’m going to forget so scrapbooking helps me remember.
I would suppose that’s why people journal, take pictures, or record videos because they want to remember those moments.
Remember.
Why is it important to remember what God has done for us?
Eternalwall.org.uk explained: “Remembering isn’t passive, it is an action that brings the power of Jesus into our lives. As we remember what He has done, it enables us to stop focusing on impossibility and instead focus on the God who does the impossible.”
I think that perfectly sums up what I am trying to relay to you.
The Lord wants us to live in remembrance.
That’s why there are multiple accounts of memorial stones or other symbols (i.e. the rainbow) throughout the Bible to remind us of His promises and pacts with us.
When you focus on the world or let others distract you, you lose sight of who God is and who He says you are.
Remember.
By putting into practice remembrance, you will find your faith restored, joy renewed, and heart rescued from despair.
Read what Psalm 77: 10-15 speaks about remembrance: “Then I thought, ‘To this I will appeal: the years when the Most High stretched out His right hand. I will remember the deeds of the Lord; yes, I will remember Your miracles of long ago. I will consider all Your works and meditate on all Your mighty deeds.’ Your ways, God, are holy. What god is as great as our God? You are the God who performs miracles; You display Your power among the peoples. With Your mighty arm You redeemed Your people, the descendants of Jacob and Joseph.”
It is so easy to get caught in the snare of today’s circumstances and troubling events happening to us and around us.
That is why it is imperative we remember who our God is, what His Word says, what He has already done for us, and what He promises He will do in the future. And we need to remember who we are.
I did a Beth Moore study called “Believing God” in 2007, and it has stuck with me. Any time I start to doubt myself or my purpose, I remember what the Lord says about me in Ephesians 1:3-10:
• I am chosen
• I am holy and blameless
• I am adopted
• I am redeemed
• I am grace-filled
• I am forgiven
• I am blessed
Remember.
Contact Ruth Ann Replogle at www.facebook.com/JustHoldOnRR or justholdonrr@gmail.com.
