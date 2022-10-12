Do you live with regrets? Think about it.
For years I lived regretting what I had said to someone or not said to someone. I had regrets about what I had done to someone or not done for someone. It is a miserable way to live. So what did I do about it? I gave it up. I quit beating myself up every time I felt I had failed. In a decision, I turned myself around. Now I am free of regrets.
My late husband and I decided early in our marriage that we would not live with regrets. Life was too short to spend our lives that way. We made ourselves a promise that we would not say anything we would later regret and that we would never miss a change to say something nice and later wish we had said, “I love you” or “I am sorry” or “We can discuss this when we are more rested and have had time to think clearly.”
When I say we never argued, I mean it. We never, ever did. We discussed many subjects, but we never had a true disagreement. Life was wonderful and blissful. We had 46 years together and enjoyed every minute.
Along the way I have figured out a way to never regret a day in my life. We learn something new about ourselves every day and put it to good use. I try to think before I do or say something that will later grieve me.
I have learned that good days give us happiness. We can go to bed with a clear conscience and sleep well. We cannot dread waking up the next morning knowing we must face the person we offended. We can just be happy and face each new day with joy and peace and love.
Even on the good days, we can glean happiness with family tragedy. Just this week we buried my son-in-law. It was sad but we got to visit with so many people who came to the funeral. The ladies at the church provided a delicious meal and the tables were beautiful. We saw family we don’t get to see often enough. We would not have changed one thing. All was a blessing.
I have learned the hard way that bad days give us experience. We will know what to do or not to do the next time around. This goes for relationships or making a new recipe in the kitchen. We learn by doing and undoing.
I remember a time I was to make a cake for something special. I baked the cake and when I tried to get it out of the pan whole, it came out in crumbs and pieces. What was I to do? It was due at the church early that afternoon. I took a deep breath and decided to make a trifle. I crumbled what part of the cake that was relatively whole and layered it in my crystal trifle dish with whipped cream, crumbled candy bars, and chocolate pudding. It was beautiful and tasted really good. I have had requests to bring that special dessert again. Little did I know it could or would be a success. That bad day turned out just fine with no regrets. (See recipe at the end of this colum.)
Our worst days teach us lessons. Every time we go to Oklahoma City, my friend laments that he had made that trip many times and always told himself he would stop and see an old friend that lived on that highway. When he was on his way to the city, he told himself that he would be late for his appointment if he stopped to visit. Then on his way back to Enid, he told himself he was too tired to stop “this time” so he drove on home.
After several of these promises to himself, he read in the paper that his friend had died suddenly. That was a lesson learned and a sad experience. Now when he tells himself he will go see someone, he goes. Just a simple telephone call lets people know we are thinking of them. Then we don’t live with those regrets and sadness. We can’t take back those good intentions. It may be too late.
Our worst days with illness teach us to take better care of ourselves and watch where we are going. It reminds us to take our medicines daily and to not forget even one dose. We learn that we must swallow our pride and use a cane or walker and not feel “old” or care what people think.
We learn how to care for a loved-one when they have physical problems and we learn to enjoy bringing them pleasure and comfort. We learn to be strong and positive. We learn how to pray.
The best days we have give us wonderful memories. When I was a kid living in the country many, many years ago when times were hard — and I mean hard — I had the best days of my life.
I had no idea we were poor. We were loved and taught how to be polite and kind and be content with what we had. We shared everything we owned whether it was food or outgrown clothing or our time and energy. We worked hard and played hard and lacked for nothing. I wouldn’t change a thing.
The memories I have were of my sister and my playing. We climbed trees and picked flowers every single day for a fresh bouquet for Mother’s beautiful table settings. No matter what we had for a meal, it was served like a special banquet. We all gathered around the big dining room and had pleasant conversation.
We created play houses under the hackberry trees and spent hours making tea out of the hackberry leaves. (Those leaves actually smell like tea leaves.) We never drank the tea we made but we pretended we did. We enjoyed “tea” with our cookies and bon-bons, which were large coat buttons cut off of old worn out coats that were used to make warm quilts. Our lives were full and happy and filled with love.
I talk to Marianne almost every week and we talk for hours about our wonderful, happy times as kids. Those were the best of times. The memories linger on. Neither of us regrets one thing about our younger days or how we were raised and taught.
Now for the crumbs of cake that became a success story with no regrets:
Trifle DessertCooked brownie or chocolate cake, torn into pieces
1 or 2 instant chocolate pudding packages, prepared by package directions with milk
Ceveral Snicker or Heath candy bars, broken into bits
Cool Whip (thawed)
In your trifle dish or clear bowl, layer cake, pudding, candy pieces and Cool Whip. Continue layering, ending with Cool Whip and some of the candy pieces. Refrigerate. Enjoy.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
