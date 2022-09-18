By Jeff Mullin
I am coming to you this week from the streets of our fair city.
As I write this I am driving through our town, balancing my laptop on my thighs, typing with both hands and steering, more or less, with my knees.
It’ll be fine.
I undertake this journey because my topic is road rage, which is quite prevalent, it seems, in our fair state.
Speaking of which, what part of stop sign don’t you understand, buddy?
But I digress. Oklahoma, it seems, ranks fourth in the nation in terms of the worst road rage, according to a survey by Forbes magazine.
The publication found that 43% of drivers in our state said that another motorist has broken the speed limit to block their car from changing lanes. That is No. 3 in the nation and ties us with New Mexico and Wyoming. So that’s a bad thing? I see.
Hey, lady, look where you’re going! You stay in your lane and I’ll stay in mine. Oh, so I am. Sorry.
At any rate, more than half of drivers in Oklahoma have been on the receiving end of rude or offensive gestures. My bride and I were in her Mini Cooper the other day in downtown Enid when a fellow in a work truck gave us the flying one-fingered symbol of peace, for no apparent reason. Either that or, as Don Meredith said during a memorable Monday Night Football broadcast when an unhappy fan gave the camera the finger, “He means we’re No. 1.”
On the subject of unkind gestures, years ago one of the newspaper’s photographers was driving somewhere on an assignment in one of the company cars, complete with the paper’s name and logo on the doors. Apparently another driver did something he didn’t like, so he flipped them the bird. Well, the other driver was so incensed they followed our photographer to his assignment, chewed him out and reported him to our bosses, who chewed him out again when he returned to the newsroom.
These days when waving at someone it is best to use all your fingers, lest they pull out a gun and settle the dispute 2022 style, with bullets.
In the last few weeks there have been multiple road rage shooting incidents in Oklahoma City, one leaving a 19-year-old woman dead and a 16-year-old injured. A group called Everytown for Gun Safety reports that every month in 2021, at least 44 people were killed or wounded in road rage shootings nationwide. Forbes found that just over 20% of state drivers report knowing someone who was injured in a road rage incident.
Hey, hey, pal, if you get any closer you are going to wind up in my backseat!
Which brings us to the fact 66% of Oklahoma drivers surveyed by Forbes reported being tailgated.
The light is green, lady. It isn’t going to get any greener. Go. Beep, beep, beep.
Oh, yeah, 69% of Oklahoma drivers complained to Forbes that they had been honked at.
So why are today’s drivers so angry and confrontational? Most motorists surveyed, 31%, blamed other drivers, while 24% cited stress, heavy traffic and running late. About 10% of drivers said most other drivers are incompetent.
Oh, shoot, was that a stop sign? Aaah! Brakes, where are the brakes? Was that the curb or just another typical Enid pothole? Oh, rats, I hit something. I hope it wasn’t … oh, it was. Oh, no, I am a murderer. Sorry about your lawn gnome, lady. My condolences. Give me a minute and I’ll get this thing out of your flower bed.
I guess I’d better park and wait for the police. I’m sure there will be paperwork. Somebody should have stopped me. Friends don’t let friends write and drive.
In these stressful, contentious times, we all need to just take a deep breath now and again to purge our angst and anger, particularly when we are behind the wheel. Sure it is frustrating when someone sits too long at a light, tailgates you, runs a red light or stop sign, but confronting them will only make things worse, though it may make you feel better for a moment.
Don’t drive with a chip on your shoulder. Always play defense when you drive, not offense. And remember the sage words of Phil Connors, Bill Murray’s character in the film “Groundhog Day.” He and the title groundhog were behind the wheel of a pickup truck, running from police, when Phil admonished the rodent, “Don’t drive angry.”
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
