This column first appeared Sept. 10, 2010.
As I think back over the history of the United States, it seems from my perspective we are a nation of symbols. We see images of the Statue of Liberty, the American flag, the pen-and-ink-on-parchment copy of the Declaration of Independence, the Capitol dome, Mount Rushmore or the White House portrait of George Washington, and we each perceive a different image.
No, we all see these things as real objects. I’m talking about how we perceive historical objects or items symbolically.
For example, take the Liberty Bell, housed in Philadelphia, the city that served as this nation’s Capitol before there was a Washington, D.C., before there was a United States of America.
Now housed in Liberty Bell Center, with historic old Liberty Hall in the background, the cracked bell actually is useless for the reason it originally was intended: to ring and either summon people or announce news.
Inscribed on the great bell is a message that conveys liberty and which goes well beyond the words themselves — “Proclaim LIBERTY throughout all the Land unto all the inhabitants thereof.” (Leviticus 25:10.)
When William Penn created Pennsylvania’s government, he allowed citizens to take part in making of laws and gave them the right to choose the religion they wanted.
While this may sound fairly trivial in today’s fast-paced world, that was a novelty in 1751.
Kings and queens told the vast majority of Old World inhabitants what the law was, and how a person was to worship. That’s just the way it was.
But ... back to the bell.
As with many things in history, the bell originally wasn’t called the Liberty Bell. It was known as the old State House bell. Not until the 1830s did the name change to Liberty Bell, when abolitionists tried to have slavery outlawed. That’s when the inscribed words were taken to heart and adopted as the anti-slavery symbol.
Originally the bell was cast in London but cracked soon after arrival in Philadelphia. Local craftsmen John Pass and John Stow twice recast a new bell, using metal from the English bell. It hung for many years in the steeple of what came to be known as Independence Hall.
While it cannot be proven for certain, it was said the bell rang for the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, 1776, as the Revolutionary War raged into its second year.
After independence from England was secure and the American Revolution ended, the old bell fell into obscurity for decades, when it finally was adopted by abolitionists as their symbol for ending slavery.
The distinctive crack in the bell was acquired sometime in the early part of the 1800s, it was said while pealing at the death of Chief Justice John Marshall in 1835.
As with much of America’s early history, the exact cause likely will never be known.
Things like a crack appearing in a bell hardly were cause for celebration and committing to paper for posterity.
The crack rendered the bell virtually useless for its intended mission, and we are left to fill in the pages of history from recollections and sometimes fanciful stories as to the truth.
The bell finally became widely famous after a short story claimed an aged bell-ringer rang it on July 4, 1776, upon hearing of the vote for independence by the Second Continental Congress.
While untrue as to the date, the tale was accepted as fact, thus beginning a legend and the birth of the symbol for American independence.
In 1876, Philadelphia officials discussed what part the old bell should play in the nation’s Centennial. Some wanted it repaired to again sound, but it was concluded as unlikely the bell’s metal could be recast for a pleasant tone, and the crack had become a part of its character.
The Liberty Bell made many, many trips around the country for all to see over the years, but as with most things, it was becoming too fragile with age, and the trips stopped for fear of further damage. It has been in the care of the National Park Service since just after World War II.
To me the old Liberty Bell, while never really enjoying a long, storied history as a ringing bell, is a grand symbol of what this nation is all about.
The bell is far from perfect, as is this nation. It never was perfect, nor will it ever be perfect.
The crack attests to its imperfection.
Yet, it is a symbol of our quest for perfection — the idea people of wholly divergent backgrounds, with completely different views, came together and forged a nation through blood and tribulation and compromise.
The Liberty Bell is our imperfect symbol of a quest for perfection that never can be attained.
