Ephesians 1:3, 16-19: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed me and my house with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ.”
Some time back, the Holy Spirit dropped this in my spirit. It’s the pure, unadulterated Word of the Living God. And, as I began to ponder and meditate on what He was telling me, the more personal it got. With a thankful heart, I started typing and praying. I have a feeling someone out there needs to hear this too. Pray this with me:
“I thank you, Father, for my house down to a 1,000 generations, and I thank you, Lord, that you give every one of them a heart to know you, to know you are God, and you are so so good.
“Lord, give to us the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of You; the eyes of our understanding being enlightened; that we may see and know what is the hope of Your calling, what is the riches of the glory Your inheritance in the saints; and what is the exceeding greatness of Your power toward us who believe, according to the work of Your mighty power.
“Father, you have made me and my house alive. We were dead in trespasses and sins. and you redeemed us ... made us alive.
“ for this reason, Father, that I bow my knee to the Father of my Lord Jesus Christ, from whom the whole family of heaven and earth is named.
“That you grant us, according to the riches of Your glory, to be strengthened with might through Your Spirit in the inner man.
“That Christ may dwell in our hearts through faith; that we are rooted and grounded in Your love.
“That we may be able to comprehend what is the width and length and depth and height of Your love, oh God, which passes knowledge; that we may be filled with all Your fullness.”
Father, I thank you for Isaiah 40:28-31: I thank you that you come upon me and my house and renew and restore to us all the years the locust worms have eaten. I thank you for the lifting of the fog so we can see clearly, with clarity of the vision you have placed before our hearts and eyes. I thank you that you give us eyes to see and ears to hear for “Blessed are my eyes because they see and blessed are my ears because they hear. (Matt. 13:16)
I thank you, Lord, that you renew and increase my strength as that of an eagle that I will mount up with wings like eagles. I will run and not be weary or feeble. I will walk and not faint. Thank you, Father-God, that I wait on you ... and all you have made ready for me and my house.
I declare and decree blessings over all our finances, that there is more than enough, above and beyond that which we could ever think or imagine. I thank you, Father, that our bank accounts are ever increasing, above and beyond what we can spend. Every bill is met and paid before they come due and we are debt free, in Jesus name. Restoration of dormant seed planted over the years, seeds with names attached to them. I command those seeds to awaken and bring forth fruit!
We are precious in your sight, oh God. And because you love us you will be with us when we pass through the waters, through the rivers, and they will not overwhelm us. When we walk through the fire, we will not be burned or scorched, nor will the flame kindle upon us, for you are with us. You love us and have assigned your angels to watch over us, lest we dash our foot against a stone. You have called me and my house by your name and we are Yours.(Is. 43:2-4)”
Lord, You tell us to put You in remembrance of Your Word and promises to us. And I am especially grateful for these:
“Behold, the former things have come to pass, and new things I now declare: before they spring forth, I will tell you of them.” (Is.42:9) “I will go before you and level the mountains and make the crooked places straight. I will break into pieces the doors of bronze and cut asunder the bars of iron. And I will give you treasures of darkness and hidden riches from my secret places. And you will know that it is I, the Lord God, who has called you by your name.” (Is. 45:2-3).
“I have tattooed a picture of you on the palm of each of My hands,” says the Lord. “Your walls are continually before me. (Is. 49:16, 25). I will contend with him who contends with you and I will give safety to your children and ease them.”
“Yes, I have spoken, and I will bring it to pass: I have purposed it, and I will do it.” (Is 46:11) “They are created now, called into being by the prophetic word.” (Is. 48:7)
I thank you, Lord, for a new song, a renewed hope, health, wealth and favor. For a renewed faith in You, Oh God. Thank you, Lord, that even in my old age, even to my hair white with age, you carry me and save me.” (Is 46:4)
Holy Spirit, thank you for giving me a tongue of a disciple and one who is taught, that I will know how to speak a word in due season to him who is weary and feeble. Thank your, Lord, for awakening me every morning and awakening my ear to hear and my eyes to see as a disciple and one who is taught. For this is my calling.
It is my prayer that you digest this wonderful word of encouragement slowly ... taste and see that God is so so good. He is alert and active, watching over His word to perform it (Jeremiah 1:12). I speak this forth from my house for our future, In Jesus name!!! (1 John 1:3)
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting lift.” (John 3:16)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today. For He is good and worthy of your praise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.