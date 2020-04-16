COLUMN: Pushing back against shiny badge syndrome

I am one of a team of moderators at an online college sports forum / message board. Frequently, we add new moderators to help keep things orderly. Occasionally, they get a little too full of their newfound power and have to be reined in or removed. We call it "shiny badge syndrome." Law enforcement has a similar name for it, "heavy badge syndrome."
Whatever one calls it, it is a not uncommon affliction and most get over it.
As Americans begin to tire of the excessive restrictions put in place by elected officials during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, that phrase came to mind. Suddenly enamored of their ability to control peoples' lives, they push it to unreasonable limits. Some in the media have even taken to calling these elected officials "little tyrants."
As evidence continues to grow that the coronavirus pandemic will not reach the numbers once feared by what have become flawed initial models, many Americans have had enough. Having adhered to the rules that were put in place and now seeing both an improvement in the numbers — and at the same time seeing the economy nearly collapsing — they are rightly clamoring for a return to normalcy.
People understand reasonable limitations, but also recognize when the government is acting in a seemingly tyrannical fashion.
The examples of overreach are numerous.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has become the poster child for taking the nanny state to newfound and never-before-imagined levels. She has gone far beyond the typical social distancing and similar restrictions put in place.
Her overreach has included banning people in the state from traveling to and from their own residences. Many Michigan residents own "up north" cabins or homes in addition to their residence. Her order forbids travel between them, even one person in a car. Her executive orders were so widespread it forbade the purchase of child car seats, garden supplies (even seeds) and many other head-scratching restrictions.
Many Michigan residents are sending a clear signal to the governor that her heavy-handed restrictions have gone too far. A Facebook group, "Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine" formed just one week ago has over 340,000 members and an online petition to recall Whitmer has amassed over 252,000 signatures as of Wednesday.
Michigan residents also organized a motor vehicle protest rally in front of the Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday. They know better than most that jobs lost rarely return and fear the crushing restrictions will force the permanent closing of many businesses.
But Michigan is far from alone in dealing with shiny badge syndrome.
• In Greenville, Mississippi, police descended upon a church parking lot issuing $500 tickets to anybody attending a drive-through Easter Sunday service, claiming it was against the mayor's orders. One officer even told the pastor that his rights were "suspended."
The church sued and the Department of Justice intervened on behalf of the church, stating in its filing "the city's actions target religious conduct." So, all is not lost.
• In Kentucky, police were ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear to take down license plate numbers of Easter Sunday church service attendees and those people could be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days.
• In Brighton, Colorado, a father was handcuffed in front of his 6-year-old daughter at a park after police said he was violating the state's social distancing laws. Matt Mooney, 33, was at the park with his wife and daughter playing T-ball. The sign at Donelson Park said the park was closed but also read, in smaller print, "in groups of no more than 4 persons, the park remains open for walking, hiking, biking, running and similar activities." Mooney was released and police issued an apology for their "overreach."
It is not being suggested the initial precautions were not needed — they certainly were based on the early models, some of which predicted deaths in the U.S. alone would reach seven digits. But those models, thankfully, have proven grossly inaccurate. Also thankfully, we are seeing overflow hospitals being dismantled as the demand never reached those levels. Yes, in heavily populated areas we have seen large numbers, but that has not held true in other parts of the country.
What we are witnessing is a completely plausible and reasonable response by citizens who see many of the government's restrictions as arbitrary that have further eroded trust.
It is time to start taking significant steps, while adhering to reasonable precautions, toward getting America working again and for pols to stop admiring their shiny badges.
