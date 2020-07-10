COLUMN: Presidential temper tantrums put us all at risk

I think everyone, growing up, knew that one kid who’d throw a fit when they lost a game.
You know — the kid who’d upend the checkerboard when they lost, or knock over everyone’s bikes and storm off when they got tackled in a backyard football game. The kid who bragged about everything, couldn’t actually do 10% of what he claimed, and always blamed his shortcomings on someone else — remember that kid?
Did you ever wonder what happened to that kid? Unfortunately, in one special case, that kid did not improve. His sense of entitlement, his narcissism, deflection of all responsibility, detachment from reality, insatiable greed and need to destroy anything and anyone that didn’t fit his warped, self-centric view of reality — all these characteristics only got worse. And then, one day, we elected him our 45th president.
When Donald Trump’s warped version of reality is challenged by actual facts, he has little recourse but to revert back to that spoiled, arrogant little brat-boy who stormed off every time he lost in a childhood game. Unfortunately, such immature behavior carries much higher stakes when that petulant child is the president of the United States. The stakes are human lives and livelihoods — especially evident during a time of crisis, like, say, a pandemic.
America has been a big loser in the fight against COVID-19. While the rest of the developed world has put the pandemic (at the least the worst of the first wave) in the rearview mirror, the United States is on a free-fall trajectory toward at least 200,000 dead.
In a live-streamed address Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the United States is “still knee-deep in the first wave of this” pandemic.
“I would say, this would not be considered a wave,” Fauci said. “It was a surge, or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline … that really never got down to where we wanted to go.”
That means the surge happening now was caused by an administration that denied the existence of the pandemic, then did too little, too late to counter it, then, when that didn’t work, reverted to pretending it didn’t exist, reopened too soon (against the advice of scientists and doctors), and now is using threats to force schoolchildren and teachers back into the classroom to support a false political narrative about the pandemic no longer existing.
The facts, scientists, doctors and the mounting death toll simply don’t match the president’s version of reality. So, what is a spoiled brat-boy who never grew up to do? Destroy the game, deflect blame and storm off.
This week that meant the president pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization — throwing a tantrum more befitting the ball pit at a Chuck E. Cheese than the Oval Office.
Blaming the WHO for a uniquely American failure to adequately address this pandemic is classic brat-boy behavior. We failed to follow the warnings and advice of other WHO nations, of our own scientists and doctors, and now we want to blame the WHO for our obstinate refusal to learn from other nations or our own experts. With more and more Americans dying because of the administration’s willful ineptitude and callous indifference to human life, the only possible tack for the president is to deflect blame, and the WHO is an easy target.
But, the effects of the United States further alienating itself, abdicating any overseas leadership presence and generally making us the laughing-stock of the international community, will last long after this president and his morally and intellectually bankrupt administration.
We exist in a community of nations, inextricably linked by trade, economics, resources and our vulnerability to mass disasters like pandemics and rapidly accelerating climate change. In the near future, we face threats to not just our stock portfolios, but the continuation of human society. Climate change left unabated will make life as we know it untenable, and it is likely we will face pandemics that make the current ordeal look insignificant.
These are problems larger than one nation. They are problems that affect the entire human family. And if we are to overcome them, even just survive them, we need to work together across our arbitrary and limiting national boundaries.
The United States needs to be at the table with the brightest minds from every other nation in order to address the grand problems that face us all. Allowing hubris to remove us from not only a leadership position, but from any involvement at all, in addressing the greatest threats to our nation and to humanity, is self-destructive insanity.
Tipping over the checkerboard and storming out of the room is comical and obnoxious for a 10-year-old. For the president of the United States, that kind of behavior endangers our national security, our international standing and costs American lives.
What remains to be seen is if we, as a nation, will allow hubris and narcissism to continue leading us down the path to self-destruction? Or, will we come to the collective determination to put adults back in our highest offices, and let temper tantrums return to the realm of sand boxes and nap mats? We shall see. In November, we shall see.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.