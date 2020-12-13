By Jeff Mullin
Enid News & Eagle
In the classic baseball movie “Bang the Drum Slowly,” the members of the fictional New York Mammoths baseball team wile away idle hours in hotels and locker rooms playing a unique card game called Tegwar.
It is billed as “The Exciting Game Without Any Rules.” It is, of course, also a game designed to prove the postulate of master entrepreneur and flimflam man P.T. Barnum, that “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
When it looks like the sucker is going to win, the rules change and he loses. Then the rules can change again, and again, and again, until finally the poor rube is totally fleeced.
The ongoing efforts of the current presidential administration to overturn the results of the 2020 election are beginning to feel like a prolonged and rather tiresome game of Tegwar.
The old rules are the voters vote, either absentee by mail or in person during the designated early voting period, or at the polls on election day. The votes are then counted, tallied and reported.
The states then certify their election results and must meet a deadline, which in this election cycle was Dec. 8, to have everything counted, tallied, certified, declared and thus shielded from further challenge. This is the so-called “Safe harbor” date.
But in the 2020 election storm it seems there is no safe harbor.
President Trump continues to insist he didn’t lose, that the election was totally rigged, that he was somehow cheated out of his victory.
The legal system, it seems, does not agree. As of earlier this week the president and his team have lost some 35 legal challenges to the voting in various states. On Tuesday, with a terse one-sentence order, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state of Pennsylvania.
That, the safe harbor deadline and the fact that the members of the Electoral College will cast their votes Monday would seem to put an end to the president’s attempts to circumvent the will of the people in the 2020 vote.
But don’t forget Tegwar. On Wednesday, the president said his campaign would join a last-ditch effort before the Supreme Court challenging the election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost.
The suit has been filed by Texas’ Republican attorney general Ken Paxton and demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan be invalidated. The suit is repeating the same argument that the president’s re-election campaign has used right along, that there was massive voter fraud involving ballots cast in the four battleground states.
Tegwar. Once you start losing, or keep losing, keep changing the rules.
The playing of Tegwar is a light moment in a very heavy film, but in the course of a presidential election in the most powerful nation in the world, it is dangerous.
The president does not want to admit defeat, I get that. He doesn’t have to. But what he has is a responsibility to do is what he swore to do on Jan. 20, 2017, the day he took office.
On the day they take up the heavy mantle of leadership, all presidents must swear on a Bible to “Preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
By casting doubt on the efficacy of the American election system, the president is attacking the Constitution, not defending it.
Not only is he damaging his legacy, he is potentially doing harm to this nation that will linger for decades.
Elections are the backbone of democracy, a free people have the right, the privilege and the responsibility to select those by whom they are governed. If people think the rich and powerful, or shadowy foreign actors, are somehow tampering with or altering their votes, they could potentially lose interest in taking part in the American experiment.
Some 66.7% of registered American voters cast ballots in this year’s election, which was the highest since the election of 1900. That is still just two-thirds, however. Where is that other third? And by the way, Oklahoma’s voter turnout set no records and was, in fact, the lowest in the nation at 54.8%.
Christopher Krebs, who led the federal government’s program to ensure the security of the 2020 election, has called this year’s vote “the most secure in U.S. history.” He was subsequently fired by the president via Tweet, and Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova said Krebs should be “taken out at dawn and shot.”
Krebs has had to hire security for himself and his family, as have attorneys general in a couple of the states Trump is disputing after they rejected legal efforts to overturn the voting in their jurisdictions.
All the while we continue to wait for the mountain of evidence the administration’s legal team keeps promising exists to prove the election was stolen from the president.
OK, let’s have it. If the election was indeed stolen, then Trump should have four more years. If not, he should graciously accept the outcome.
The time for Tegwar is over. It is time to show all the cards or fold.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
