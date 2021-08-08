I got my first real pet when I was 12. Prior to that all I was allowed were goldfish and those little turtles they used to sell at the dime store.
I was terribly allergic, you see, and the doctors blamed everything but my mother’s smoking habit.
My first pet was a toy poodle named Taffy. Actually her name was Apricot Taffy something something something, each name adding to her registered prestige, and her price, which was, according to my dad, a small fortune.
But I didn’t care. I had a dog. I was planning to take her for walks, to let her share my bed, to do everything you couldn’t with a turtle or a fish.
She had been with us for only a couple of days when she cried out in pain in the middle of the night, wakening the household and scaring us all to death. A trip to the vet brought the shocking news that my first real pet, our pricey pooch, was in the throes of distemper.
I prayed for a miracle, but none was forthcoming, and on Halloween she had to be put down.
I haven’t had a dog since, but have shared my life with a series of cats, the first of which came along less than a year after my weeklong love affair with my dog ended so tragically.
We named him Tiger, which stuck until we tried to have him neutered and wound up having her spayed. That prompted a name change, to Tigerina.
A decade and a half later she was failing and it didn’t look like she would survive a long distance move. I prayed for a miracle, but none was forthcoming and we had to put her down.
Not long after my bride and I wed a long-haired orange and white fur ball wandered up to our married student housing apartment at Oklahoma State. We called him Punkin. A decade and a half later he wedged himself between the toilet and the tub in our bathroom and wouldn’t move. His kidneys were failing.
We prayed for a miracle, but none was forthcoming, and we had to put him down.
A few months later we adopted a pair of littermates, Peanut, the smartest cat I’ve ever known, and Shadow, who was sweet but somewhat slow.
A decade and a half later Shadow developed a growth on his face. It was cancer. We prayed for a miracle, but none was forthcoming, and we had to put him down. Peanut grieved for his brother, but he survived several months until he lay in one spot in our garage and wouldn’t move. Again, it was kidney failure. We prayed for a miracle, but none was forthcoming and we had to put him down.
Several months later we adopted two more littermates, Tigger and Midnight. About a dozen years later we received a call while on vacation that Midnight had died in his sleep, the apparent victim of a previously undiagnosed heart defect. We were devastated. When we got him home, Tigger roamed the house crying out for his brother. His personality changed, and he latched onto me, hardly ever leaving my side.
Earlier this year his appetite faded. He began to lose weight. I denied anything was wrong, but my bride insisted we have him checked out. His kidneys were failing. We prayed for a miracle, but none was forthcoming and, just more than a week ago, we had to put him down.
I began to get angry. Just one miracle, Lord, just one. Is that too much to ask?
And then it dawned on me. I had received all those miracles I asked for. Every hour, day and year we were able to spend with our beloved pets was a true miracle. The miracle was wrapped up in the love and joy they brought us. The end of their lives was terribly painful, but in none of the cases would we have wanted them to live a moment longer. We owed them too much, and loved them too much, to let them suffer.
So love those little miracles while you have them, since their time on this earth is far too short. Our house is quiet these days, and a bit empty, but perhaps someday we’ll open it to more animals, and instead of praying for a miracle to extend their lives, we’ll recognize the miracles they bring to us every day.
