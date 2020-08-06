COLUMN: Pondering loss of freedom during pandemic

I find myself doing a lot of pondering these days. Pondering is an interesting word because in reality when one ponders it's likely one knows the answer to the matter being pondered, but it seems too obvious and there has to be more to it.
During these contentious times there is plenty to ponder, or more accurately, to rhetorically consider.
• Are there any politicians who actually feel the impact of their decisions?
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus we have seen overzealous, power-hungry politicians wielding powers that would make the most totalitarian dictator proud or maybe even blush for the sheer chutzpah displayed.
Governors, particularly those in so-called blue (Democrat-controlled) states, seem especially complicit.
In Michigan we witnessed the Great Lakes State's governor's shutdown orders being wielded against a 77-year-old barber who had the audacity to keep his business open. Karl Manke wasn't willing to see his lifelong business destroyed. He wore a mask and did all the things being demanded in regard to being safe but was harassed by the state, including having his license suspended. Yet he persevered and prevailed against what had to seem like a personal vendetta.
Notably, Michigan's governor also had banned travel within the state, particularly those traveling to their "up north" vacation homes. She conveniently relaxed that restriction when it was time for her family's vacation.
In New Jersey, Atilis Gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti have been battling against their state's odd shutdown orders that allow liquor stores to be considered essential while a fitness facility is deemed to not be as important as picking up a bottle of vodka. Authorities have padlocked their business and when Smith and Trumbetti reopened their facility it was boarded up by authorities. They famously kicked in the boards.
They appeared on Chris Cuomo's CNN show "Cuomo Prime Time" on Tuesday and made their case for being allowed to earn a living and made a nice argument for their business maybe being even more relevant during a time when health and wellness are a major concern.
“We all have the right to make a living," Trumbetti said. "We all have the right to actually do what we want to do as Americans. We are promised liberty. They have actually put such oppressive restrictions on us that it’s just unacceptable to us.”
“I would argue that the gym is a place to keep people safe, this is a place where people come to build their immune systems, the strength of their body on the outside and inside,” Smith said. “This is a place that saves lives.”
Hearing these business owners and the nearly untenable positions they have been placed in by overreaching politicians and hearing and seeing so many Americans hurting now because of business shutdowns and an economy that has been wrecked by unreasonably extended shutdowns leads one to ponder.
How many politicians have seen their jobs go away, their wages drop or suffered at all the consequences of their own freedom-restricting actions? (This is where pondering becomes admittedly rhetorical.) The answer of course is none. None have missed a payday, none have had a reduction in pay. Shouldn't that infuriate every American?
• Recently we saw several hundred people gather in Atlanta for the memorial service for Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. Many of those traveled from Washington, D.C., where three days prior to the memorial service, D.C. Mayor Muriel Boswer's office had issued a self-quarantine order to those engaged in "non-essential" travel to "high risk" COVID-19 areas. Those traveling to such areas were required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Georgia would have been considered a "high risk" area. But, no worries. The memorial service was not considered non-essential and all those returning from the hot spot had no restrictions upon them. Now, nobody is saying the Lewis service was not of importance, but the handling of it, in a coronavirus context, certainly led one to ponder how painful the sight of a large gathering for a funeral was for those unable to hold funeral services for their loved ones because of government edicts.
In fact, one did not have to really ponder. Twitter user @brinkofill posted a photo of the Lewis service with the comment: "I get it. My dad wasn't important. So, it's OK to limit his funeral tomorrow."
Taking away the ability to fully grieve the loss of a loved one seems particularly cruel.
• We have come a long way — and not in a good sense — in the few months since lockdown madness hit. Maybe the most troubling question to ponder came from former Arkansas gubernatorial candidate and 2nd Amendment advocate Jan Morgan.
"In 4 months, the U.S. transformed into an obedient socialist country," she posted on Facebook. "Government dictated what events are acceptable to attend. Violent protests that instill fear are OK but church services, family funerals and patriotic celebrations are dangerous. And ...YOU ... bought it ... without ...a ...fight."
Ponder that, if you dare.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
