We know them almost by heart, we have heard them so often.
They are some of the world’s greatest speeches and they are engrained in our collective psyche.
We can hear England’s King Edward VII, in his abdication address on BBC radio, saying “I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love.”
And, a few years later, after the death of Edward’s brother, King George VI, we can hear his daughter Elizabeth say on the day she was crowned queen, “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”
We can hear President Franklin D. Roosevelt declaring Dec. 7, 1941, “A date which will live in infamy.” We can hear John F. Kennedy, at his inauguration, telling us to “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” And we can hear Ronald Reagan urging “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”
But there are just as many speeches that were written, but never given, many of which are included in a new book called “Undelivered,” by Jeff Nussbaum, a speechwriter for President Joe Biden.
The book includes a speech written for Gen. Dwight Eisenhower to deliver had things gone badly on D-Day, as well as Hilary Clinton’s victory speech after the 2016 presidential election.
I have another one. This is a graduation speech that has never been delivered to any class, anywhere.
Get ready. You are not ready, though you don’t realize that. You think you know it all, that you have been through the crucible and have come out the other side smarter and tougher, fully prepared to take on the world.
You’re not. You are in for a rude awakening when that fact finally sinks in.
Get ready. You are about to enter the world of adults, and that can be a scary place. Adults are those old people you have been dismissing out of hand for much of your life. Your parents are adults. You are not.
Golfing legend Lee Trevino once said “Pressure is playing for $10 when you don’t have a dime in your pocket.”
That’s life, folks. You think you have been under pressure getting ready for a final exam? Try stretching a paycheck to the end of the month when the rent’s due, the baby needs food and the water heater is leaking all over the floor.
Repeat after me, life is hard. It is harder for some than others, to be sure, but nobody gets by in this life without accruing a few scars.
Life is messy, complicated, fulfilling but at the same time maddening. The basics are the same as when I was in high school and college half a century ago. Work hard, save your money, treat everyone with respect, pray, keep fit and keep your name out of the newspaper, unless it is for something good.
That name your parents gave you is something you’ll take with you to the grave. And it’s not just a way of identifying you. Your name is your reputation, your bona fides, your legacy. A good name can be a springboard to success, a bad one is a crushing burden.
Get ready. Life is a blast, or it can be. There will be times you curse the day you were born, but there will be others that leave you feeling that even heaven couldn’t possibly be any better.
Don’t try to go it alone. If you can find someone to love, and who loves you, your life may not be any easier, but you will not have to face it by yourself, and that’s a Godsend. Even if you remain single, surround yourself with extended family and friends. Love is the richest, purest, most valuable element in the universe.
Be nice. Be on time. Be honest, especially with yourself. Above all, be happy. And be cognizant of the fact that life speeds by at an ever-increasing rate. Blink and you would swear some old person has broken into your bathroom and is staring at you from the mirror.
Now get out there and make us proud. And don’t take yourself too seriously. Lord knows nobody else will.
