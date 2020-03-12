There are times when politics needs to be set aside. Times when we hope folks we elect to represent us, from local to state to federal offices, can cast aside their barbs long enough to actually work for something besides their own aggrandizement.
Unfortunately, even when it comes to dealing with public health matters, such as the COVID-19 virus. We have seen near-hysteria sweeping the U.S. propelled by a hyperventilating national media and self-serving politicians who see the coronavirus as just another opportunity to attack their political opponents.
Maybe that’s why a refreshing moment of clarity stands out. It shouldn’t, but in today’s environment it truly does.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and President Donald Trump, a Republican, have rarely been on the same page on any issue,
But there was Newsom, talking in calm, measured tones in praising Trump following what a he called “a very long conversation.” They talked about California’s efforts in dealing with the illness and a cruise ship, which contained 21 passengers who tested positive for the virus, and allowed to dock in Oakland.
“He said, ‘We’re gonna do the right thing, and you have my support — all of our support — logistically and otherwise,’” Newsom said in describing his conversation with Trump. “... He said everything that I could have hoped for. And we had a very long conversation, and every single thing he said, they followed through on. ... Every single thing his administration — and it starts at the top, including the vice president — has been consistent with the expectation that we’d repatriate these passengers and we do it in a way that does justice to the spirit that defines the best of our country and the state of California.”
How refreshing was that? Nobody was looking to score political points.
Instead, we had two politically powerful, usually diametrically opposed elected officials coming together with a common goal.
This is the kind of cooperation and respect we should expect, not be surprised by it. Unfortunately, too many appear willing to use the coronavirus as a political bludgeon.
While Trump and Vice President Pence have been working closely with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, their efforts are belittled by political opportunists, more interested in delivering damaging sound bites.
“I’m going to be blunt,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., on Tuesday. “We are very worried about the president’s incompetence and lack of focus on fighting the spread of coronavirus … one word could describe thus far the administration’s response: incompetence.”
This has become a go-to ploy in the tired playbook of the the Senate minority leader and too many others.
Before the current near-hysteria levels emitting from nattering polticos, Trump froze travel of foreign nationals from China on Jan. 31.
His administration also initially ordered health screenings for U.S. citizens returning from China and to be self-quarantine for 14 days. Supplemental instructions issued by the Department of Homeland Security on Feb. 2 included ordering all U.S. citizens who have been in China’s Hubei province within 14 days of their return to be subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.
These were fast-responding, commonsense measures taken by the Trump administration to protect Americans.
Subsequently, Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending bill on March 6.
For those saying that’s not enough, it’s more than the $5.4 billion that was allocated to fight the Ebola virus in 2014 and the nearly $7 billion for H1N (swine flu) in 2009, per a recent NPR story.
The funding includes $3.1 billion for use by the Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) — such as vaccine development — and $950 million to be dispersed by CDC to state and local public health departments. NPR notes that half of that must be allocated within 30 days. It also notes $300 million will be for delivery of vaccines and treatment.
Chris Meekins, a health care policy analyst with Raymond James who previously worked on preparedness and response at HHS, told NPR the funding was “an appropriate number to definitely begin the fight — and likely handle the fight ... “
From reasonable indications, the response to the coronavirus has been steady and appropriately proactive and most importantly, cooperative.
The spending bill was more than Trump initially requested, but wisely signed.
During such times, when the temptation for scurrilous hyperbole is too much for some politicians to resist turning a potential crisis into political capital, it is refreshing to see there are pockets of cooperation and levelheadedness at work.
It would be nice, at least in this regard, if others of his party would follow Gov. Newsom’s lead and forge ahead in a spirit of cooperation and cease politicizing a virus.
