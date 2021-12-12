What do you want for Christmas?
That used to be the easiest question in the world to answer. Everything.
As a child, I would pore through the JCPenney and Sears Christmas catalogs — not to mention Montgomery Ward — and covet page after page of toys and games.
I didn’t get it all, of course, but I got enough to make Christmas morning an adventure every year.
On occasion I would receive clothes. I tried to smile as I said “thank you,” but the expression came out looking more like a grimace.
As you age, answering the question, “What do you want for Christmas?” gets somewhat tricky.
Actually the question should be, “What do you need for Christmas?” Nothing.
I have more stuff than I know what to do with. There is not a thing I need, save a modicum of good sense, which is tough to find and even harder to gift wrap.
In 1992, Amy Grant co-wrote and released a song called “Grown-Up Christmas List,” which documents an adult’s desire for peace, healing, friendship, love and the triumph of good over evil. Again, admirable, but deucedly difficult to cover with wrapping paper and bows.
I would like to live in a country where our elected officials care more about doing what was best for America, and not what was best for themselves and their political party.
Recently we lost Bob Dole, an American hero of World War II and Washington politics, a man for whom the word “compromise” did not leave a bitter taste in his mouth. Dole proved he could work with his fellow senators on both sides of the aisle, and he is being remembered as such.
Speaking of Dole, former senator Pat Roberts told the Kansas City Star, “In the first part of his career he was a partisan warrior, but he later became the epitome of how people could work across the aisle.”
Will any of our current political leaders be remembered similarly when they pass? Truly bipartisan legislators are few and far between.
I’d like to see the COVID-19 pandemic treated not as a political hot potato, but as the public health crisis it is. Between the original virus and its variants like delta and omicron, the disease is still killing 1,000 or more Americans per day.
And we are all sick of the virus, no pun intended. We want it to go the heck away and stay there. But that apparently is not going to happen. So the virus, along with vaccines, masks and social distancing, will likely be a part of our lives for some time to come.
I am not a fan of vaccine mandates. I don’t want someone telling me I have to get a shot if I don’t want to. But on the other hand, I don’t understand anyone who doesn’t want to. I’ve gotten three shots already and will get more if the health experts indicate they will help keep me healthy.
I want everybody to have the kind of Christmas they want this year. Last year was a lonely Christmas, isolated as we were from family members because of the pandemic. This year we are going to get together again, at least in a limited fashion, some vaccinated, some not, but all eager to try and return to something approaching normalcy.
I want everyone to have food on their table this holiday and gifts under their tree. We can all do something about this. Give generously when the opportunity arises to donate, whether it be contributing to a toy drive or filling the Salvation Army’s kettle.
One saying rings particularly true for me this year: “If you have your health, you have everything.” I struggled with my health in the past year and am wishing for nothing more than physical well-being and happiness for everyone in the coming year.
I want everybody to be kind to one another, to respect one another, to at least make an attempt to like — if not downright love — one another.
I know I am not likely to receive these gifts, but that’s OK. I never got the mini-motorcycle I wanted as a kid, either. But it doesn’t hurt to ask.
So what do I want for Christmas? All of the aforementioned, in no particular order. Oh, and socks.
