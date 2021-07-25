Since I retired from full-time employment in the fall of 2017, I have been privileged to retain my association with this newspaper through two sources.
The first is this column, which I have been lucky to be able to continue writing on a weekly basis.
The second is membership in the paper’s editorial board, the group of News & Eagle staffers that meets weekly to decide the editorial stances the paper will take in the coming week.
The editorial board meetings are stimulating, usually lively and often not without a certain measure of disagreement.
At a recent meeting the subject of insurrection came up, as it will in these strange and troubled times. Specifically one of the members expressed concern that the first of those arrested and charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection had received a sentence of only eight months in prison. Which led to a discussion of the actions of many who took part in the Capitol riot.
“And they call themselves patriots,” someone said.
Which prompted another member to point out this country has seen insurrections before, and, indeed, one of the seminal moments in our nascent democracy was a demonstration of civil disobedience that could only be classified as an insurrection.
It was Dec. 16, 1773. The scene was Griffith’s Wharf in Boston.
The mood in the city was restive, at best. The colonists were unhappy with having to pay tax on the tea imported by the British East India Company. This tariff led to the smuggling of tea into the colonies, including by the likes of Sam Adams and John Hancock.
These men, and others, formed a group known as the Sons of Liberty, whose mission was to protest British taxation without representation.
The Sons of Liberty protested the arrival at Griffith’s Wharf of the Dartmouth, a British East India ship carrying tea. By the fateful day of Dec. 16, 1773, sister ships Beaver and Eleanor joined the Dartmouth, all three loaded with tea from China.
That night a large group of men, many members of the Sons of Liberty, dressed up as Native Americans, boarded the three ships and threw 342 chests of tea into the water.
The Boston Tea Party lasted nearly three hours. The chests dumped into the harbor contained more than 45 tons of tea, worth about $1 million in today’s dollars.
This particular insurrection resulted in no injuries, only one arrest and no destruction, other than the tea and one broken padlock. Those taking part in the insurrection even swept the decks of the ships clean before they left.
Contrast that night’s events with those of Jan. 6. Five people died as a result of that event and more than 140 were injured. More than $30 million in property damage was done.
The Boston Tea Party was perpetrated in order to send a message to a sitting monarch that those under his rule were not going to sit still for taxation without representation. The Jan. 6 insurrection was conducted in order to keep the Congress of the United States from certifying the results of a lawful election.
In one case the protest was aimed at a man who was king, while the other was carried out by those who apparently would prefer a king over an elected president.
We will see more fallout from Jan. 6 in the coming months and years, especially as we get closer to the next presidential election in 2024.
The repercussions from the Boston Tea Party were swift and punitive. Parliament passed the so-called Coercive Acts, which later became known as the intolerable acts. Among other things, these measures closed Boston Harbor until the tea destroyed in the insurrection was paid for, ended both the Massachusetts Constitution and free elections of town officials and required colonists to allow British troops to stay in their homes on demand.
Britain hoped the Coercive Acts would quash the rebellion in Massachusetts and keep the remaining colonies from uniting, but the opposite happened.
And the rest is history.
We don’t know how history will judge those taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but I sense unless the definition of patriotism changes drastically over the coming years, they will not be thought of as patriots, no matter what they call themselves.
