The COVID-19 pandemic has had a number of effects on American society.
For one thing, it has claimed the lives of more than 603,000 of our countrymen.
In addition, while it did not create the wide political divide between right and left, blue and red, it has served to further emphasize it, with vaccinations becoming the latest bone of contention between the two sides.
And it has made us more impatient, less tolerant, quicker to anger and slower to forgive.
The old United Airlines advertising slogan, “Fly the friendly skies,” is a sad misnomer these days. Increasingly the skies traversed by commercial airlines are anything but friendly.
On a Southwest Airlines flight last month from Sacramento, Calif., to San Diego, an angry female passenger became verbally and physically abusive, going so far as to punch a flight attendant, knocking out two of her teeth.
So far this year, more than 3,000 unruly airline passengers have been reported, according to the FAA.
Did we forget our manners during the long months of pandemic lockdown, or did we simply store up nearly a year and a half’s worth of pent-up anger?
After months of professional athletes performing in empty arenas, many venues have opened themselves to allowing houses full of fans, thus restoring the energy and excitement to sporting events.
This has not been without its consequences, however.
During an NBA playoff game in New York’s Madison Square Garden, an unruly fan spit on the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young. Another playoff game saw Washington’s Russell Westbrook limping to the locker room after being injured, only to have popcorn dumped over his head.
I have not been on an airplane since the pandemic began, and am not planning to board one for months to come, so I have not been personally affected by this phenomenon. Nor have I attended a sporting event since before the lockdown.
However, I have spent a lot of time behind the wheel of a car, and have seen similar behavior displayed by my fellow drivers.
My bride and I were in downtown Enid the other day, she driving her sporty little Mini Cooper and me along for the ride.
We were stopped at a stoplight. The road ahead was blocked by construction, so we were forced to turn right or left. After a time we got the green light and my bride started into her left turn, when a second or two after the light changed, a pickup truck hauling a trailer came roaring down Broadway from the east, blowing right through the red light.
My bride laid on her horn and expressed her discontent, which only served to earn her a one-finger salute from the driver of the pickup. We’re sorry you violated the law, sir. We who were obeying the rules of the road were obviously at fault.
Nothing happened, thank God, but had we been a little quicker off the mark there could have been an ugly crash.
The next day I was driving to a meeting when I stopped at the light at the corner of Cleveland and Garriott. Mine was the first car in the left turn lane. When I got the green turn arrow I hesitated for an instant or two before accelerating. All at once came a tractor-trailer carrying some sort of military truck, going full speed through the red light heading east on U.S. 412. Again, had I been a little quicker to accelerate, splat.
And it’s happening not just at stoplights. I can’t count the number of times drivers have pulled out in front of me on city streets and rural highways alike, far too close for comfort, forcing me to swerve and/or hit my brakes.
Are we in that big a hurry to get where we are going? Did we become so used to being stuck at home that we lost our consideration for other people?
I would like to think the pandemic has not simply revealed our true colors, that we were selfish and impatient all along and are only letting our real personalities show.
If you are sick of being cooped up and wearing masks, I get it, I feel the same way. But don’t take it out on somebody else. The rules didn’t change while we were all binge-watching TV shows in our sweatpants, rudeness is still rudeness, courtesy is still courtesy.
Perhaps some people are merely upset about having to be around so many other people now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. I for one am happy to be around other folks.
Or at least I was.
