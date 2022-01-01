“At other times a cloud is seen to be approaching from a distance of many miles. Already it has the banked appearance of a cumulus cloud, but it is black instead of white and it hangs low, seeming to hug the earth. Instead of being slow to change its form, it appears to be rolling on itself from the crest downward. As it sweeps onward, the landscape is progressively blotted out. Birds fly in terror before the storm, and only those that are strong of wing may escape. The smaller birds fly until they are exhausted, then fall to the ground, to share the fate of the thousands of jack rabbits which perish from suffocation.” — Kansas wheat farmer Lawrence Svobida
It’s been a few weeks now that Northwest Oklahomans — including you and me and Bobby McGee — may have gotten a glimpse at our future here in the sometimes-windswept Great Plains.
We will remember the 70-plus-mph wind gusts, The One Christmas Tree downtown losing part of its top, seeing the grit, grime and haze of dust that came out of southwest Kansas and Colorado, where winds hit over 100 mph in places.
I know that because my middle son texted me from his home about 80 miles west of Denver, saying he thought the tall trees near his home were going to topple over.
Those type of winds were the norm during the Dirty 30s and the Great Depression in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Colorado.
We’ve all seen the photos from that era of the Dust Bowl, of the so-called black blizzards when farms were ruined and Okies were thrown off their lands when the wind came sweeping down the plain.
The Dust Bowl only exacerbated the greatest economic catastrophe this nation and the world had ever seen.
It helped to fan the flames of the Second World War, the rise of fascism and Nazi Germany.
The toll of all those three great historic events cost the lives and financial well being of hundreds of millions — a suffering and monetary expenditure that can never be gauged.
But it was Black Sunday — Palm Sunday on April 14, 1935 — that our recent high-winds dusty day rekindled a passed-on memory from my late dad.
I’ve shared this in a previous column, but my dad and my grandparents were living in the Dust Bowl and Great Depression-era part of Southwest Oklahoma when that massive, black, rolling dust cloud hit their home in Erick, along the Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle border.
That quarter of our state was where my grandparents were born and lived — in small-town places like Duke, Granite, Gotebo, Foss and Erick.
My dad said that Sunday stood out among the many days he had to endure as a boy growing up.
He said he remembered it like it was yesterday when he told me of going to sleep that Palm Sunday night, and waking up and seeing the outline of his head on his pillow, with the thick dust covering it.
He said it was a terrifying moment for him, and it was a terrifying moment for the heartland of this nation and everyone who experienced it.
From Avis D. Carlson, writing in the New Republic: “People caught in their own yards grope for the doorstep. Cars come to a standstill, for no light in the world can penetrate that swirling murk. … The nightmare is deepest during the storms. But on the occasional bright day and the usual gray day we cannot shake from it. We live with the dust, eat it, sleep with it, watch it strip us of possessions and the hope of possessions.”
We think — we hope against hope — that there will never again be a Dust Bowl.
But, a few weeks back, as photos showed massive dust clouds rolling through Southwest Kansas along with storm clouds, nature is in control.
Of course, man hasn’t helped. Climate change will always be with us, but we have aggravated things as each year now we seemingly see average temperatures creep up around this nation — around the world.
Glaciers melting and sea levels rising, massive droughts from California to Texas, Montana to Washington state, have — or certainly should have — our immediate attention.
It hasn’t rained except for a few sprinkles here in the Enid area in quite a while, with a hopeful forecast for rain Saturday.
The wind, which in years past during summer, seemed mostly calm through our hottest months. Yet, it now has returned — sometimes with a vengeance — during a dry fall as we head into winter.
Temperatures were just in the 80s and high 70s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
As our climate changes, are we going to do our part, or are we just along for the bumpy, many-times dangerous ride?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.