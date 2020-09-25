COLUMN: Padre Pio, and the miracle we all can emulate

Wednesday was the feast day of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, commonly known as Padre Pio.
We recognize saints’ feast days as a way to honor and emulate their example, and to draw close to them, as we would to a trusted friend or pastor, to share with them our prayers to God. For those who follow Franciscan spirituality, Padre Pio is one of the most precious of saints — perhaps after only the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Francis and St. Clare.
Saints’ stories are attended by accounts of miracles, and Padre Pio is known for more than many other saints. But, as we reflect on Padre Pio, and the many miracles attributed to God working through him, perhaps the greatest miracle on which we should focus is not so obvious.
Padre Pio, like his spiritual forebear St. Francis, received the stigmata — the wounds of Christ — a painful blessing he bore from 1918 until his death on Sept. 23, 1968.
Many sought to discredit Padre Pio as a fraud — an effort that continues, sadly, to today. As a result, the Vatican published five decrees warning the public about Padre Pio, and he was restricted from hearing confessions and celebrating Mass for 11 years. For more than a decade, due to bearing the wounds of Christ, Padre Pio was essentially sequestered — imprisoned — in solitude within the walls of his cell.
And it was that 11 years of solitude — or more importantly, Padre Pio’s response to his seclusion — that speaks to the true power he shared with St. Francis.
In his ostracization, Padre Pio could have become indignant. Angry. Frustrated. He could have defied the Church. He could have railed against the way he was treated. Those would have been understandable human responses. But, instead, Padre Pio resigned himself to obedience and prayer for the Church, and for others.
Through these prayers, Padre Pio healed many. And, he was known to miraculously bi-locate. But, it was not the miraculous healings, the bi-locations or the stigmata that made Padre Pio — or Francis before him — so remarkable. Those miracles were the work of God. But Francis and Padre Pio offered up something more, that enabled God to work through them.
As Fr. Mike Schmitz, a popular Catholic video blogger, pointed out, the greatest miracle of Padre Pio — and I would say also St. Francis — wasn’t the stigmata, or the healings or the unexplained miracles. The greatest miracle was their humility. The greatest miracle — and the one which we all can emulate — was their complete surrender to God.
It is unlikely any of us will bear the stigmata, like St. Francis or Padre Pio. But, each of us has the power to walk their path of humility — to completely surrender ourselves to God, to bear the wounds of Christ in our hearts, and allow God to use us to build a more loving, empathetic world.
Let us pray: Most high, omnipotent, good Lord, grant your people grace to renounce gladly the vanities of this world; that, following the way of blessed Francis, and of blessed Padre Pio, we may for love of you delight in your whole creation with perfectness of joy; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at emmauspath.church.
