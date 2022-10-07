Do you feel defeated right now? Do you feel fear or perhaps despair right now? Do you feel like peace is eluding you right now?
If your answer is yes, you’re not alone.
Sometimes I feel that way too.
And the devil, who is the master of chaos, is celebrating in how upside down, inside out you and I are feeling at the moment.
Even though I have a strong and solid Rock on which I stand, I struggle like you. On more than one occasion in this season of my life, I’ve felt extremely defeated. I’ve also felt fearful, desperate, panicked, frustrated, angry, depressed and restless.
My confidents and counselors would say I’ve dealt with some pretty intense trauma in a short amount of time, and that would be true. And if I’m honest, it can be pretty overwhelming at times.
As humans, we are conflicted between our natural physical side and our Christ-filled spiritual side. Unfortunately, that’s a normal part of our life while we still roam this earth.
The upside amidst the upside downwardness: God is still on His throne and He’s still in charge. He hasn’t moved. Everything else around us may have moved, flipped upside down, inside out, or even disappeared, but He hasn’t!
And if we find ourselves becoming anxious about anything, we are to immediately go to Him and lay it at His feet. (Philippians 4:6-7)
The reason?
Fear is not of God. In fact, fear is the polar opposite of faith. Fear is how Satan invades our lives and attempts to control us.
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and self-control.” — 2 Timothy 1:7
This is why it is so important to keep your mind focused on the things from above, grounded in the Word. Romans 12:2 tells us to regularly renew our minds.
Fear keeps you chained to this world, cowering to the devil and his schemes. Faith gives you the freedom to respond to what the Lord has called you to be and do, girded up strong and able to withstand whatever comes your way.
In addition, the Word of God says He’ll always be with us until the end. He’ll never leave us or forsake us. He’ll shield us from the flames again and again. He will take the tremendously heavy burdens we carry and give us rest. (Matthew 11:28)
He also has promised us goodness and faithfulness and a plan. (Job 14:5-7, Psalm 13, Jeremiah 29:11). There is absolutely nothing that come between us and Him or His plan. (Romans 8:31-39). God’s got you and me in the palm of His hand, and He has no intention of letting us go.
Furthermore, Jesus offers us the peace and joy we need, so our hearts won’t be troubled or afraid. (John 14:27, Romans 15:13, Ephesians 2:14). He also said we can take heart because He has overcome the world for us. (John 16:33).
Isn’t it great that the peace of God surpasses all understanding and will guard our hearts and minds? (Philippians 4:7)
Again, it is important to note that in order to find this peace and joy, we must fix our eyes on Jesus and keep them there. Any time we waver, like Peter did walking on the water, we will begin to sink into despair.
I know that in the moment of whatever you’re going through, it can seem pretty overwhelming. If you only knew some of the things I’ve endured these past six months, you’d be surprised I haven’t been committed.
But the bottom line is this: it won’t always be this way. The Lord promised me so. (And so did my mom, who repeatedly told me when she was here: This too shall pass.)
The Crabb Family released a wonderful song called, “If God Is For Me” in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, and the chorus is absolutely on point: “If God is for me, who can stand against me/No weapon of shall prosper when God’s on my side/If it’s just me and Jesus, I can’t be defeated/When my God is with me, I’ve got the victory every time.”
Friend, please just hold on. The defeat and despair you are experiencing will pass, and you will one day claim the victory as proclaimed in Romans 8:31.
If you are a Christian woman in northwest Oklahoma who desires to connect with other women of faith this fall, Ruth Ann will be speaking at a women’s retreat on Nov. 11-12 through her newly launched outreach called Through the Flames Ministries, LLC. She will be promoting her upcoming devotional book at that time as well. For more information, email info@nwokflames.com or stop by Ruth’s Christian Bookstore in Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.