COLUMN: Our polarizing national media

When one of the planes of the Canadian Force's Snowbirds precision flying team (similar to our Navy's Blue Angels or Air Force's Thunderbirds) was involved in a fatal crash Sunday during a flyover to salute front line workers, the news of the mishap first showed up on my Facebook news feed.
The fact it showed up first on Facebook was rather appropriate as it seems most news of a national or international variety is reported via social media.
Once seeing the news, the inclination of course was to flip on the TV and see what more information could be gleaned or if there were any updates. However, if one sought to get updated information from any of the so-called cable news channels, one would have come up empty.
Despite the incident happening just moments earlier, flipping over to Fox News Channel or CNN proved rather pointless as both were steadfastly adhering to their non-news content, promoting either one of their talk shows or personality-driven programs.
The crash was not even initially mentioned on either network's scrolling chyron.
The cold, harsh fact is that in today's fast-moving news environment, Americans are understandably turning in more frequent numbers to online platforms as the traditional national media choices have nearly rendered themselves irrelevant for little more than firing partisan potshots either at one party in particular, or at each other.
Too often, we have seen Fox or CNN spending time expressing outrage at each other rather than delivering timely information and news.
It wasn't that long ago that, for instance, CNN was at the forefront of delivering news, particularly during the Gulf War. They were able to bring the news without injecting their personal opinions.
Those days have long since left CNN and much of TV news.
Gone are the days too when we could turn to and trust the likes of CBS, ABC or NBC for news. Sure, we knew their anchors had their own personal opinions, but they were able to still present the news in a straightforward fashion. Now, those outlets have since surrendered any pretense of objectivity.
We also used to have the Sunday news shows that each network offered up for more in-depth discussion and offered, usually, a fairly well-balanced assortment of views. Those days too have long since disappeared.
"Meet The Press" has for years been NBC News' flagship. Tim Russert held down the anchor chair in such a manner that he engendered respect from both sides of the aisle, including viewers and politicians alike.
However, with Chuck Todd sitting in the anchor chair, "Meet The Press" has consistently been called-out for not presenting information in an honest fashion, which should be the death knell for any supposed news operation. This past week Todd and "Meet The Press" were at it again.
Todd, while hosting a panel discussion, played a heavily edited clip from U.S. Attorney General William Barr that appeared to have him flippantly addressing a question. That is, until the full clip was provided by Barr's office and it clearly showed NBC and/or Todd's deceptive editing. "Meet the Press" had no choice but to issue an apology once the full clip was made available.
It was the further erosion of trust in what was once a respected news-based program and a symptom of what ails our rather ill media environment. Unfortunately, much of our national media have willingly tossed aside any pretense of being news operations in favor of becoming unabashed partisans.
It's gotten so out of hand that one could not even get news on a plane crash from the so-called news stations. But the result has been worse than just missing out on reporting a significant breaking news story (especially on an otherwise slow news day).
National media outlets have shown themselves to be far less desirous of being trusted sources, preferring instead to raise the already elevated tensions of polarization, which it has willingly aided and abetted.
Unfortunately, there appears to be no pulling them back from the brink of a complete collapse of credibility. In which case, there are no winners, only degrees of losers, including the American public.
