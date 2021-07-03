As I’ve mentioned in the past few weeks, words and language seem to be ever-changing.
Maybe a better expression is ever-tweaking, because our basic language just doesn’t change.
Almost no change in the words “a,” “and,” “the” or “but.”
OK, “thine” from the Bible kind of became “mine” and “thee” was shortened to “the” probably because humans are somewhat lazy and like to follow the paths of least resistance.
I was probably one of those in 1st grade who liked to leave a few letters out of words here and there because I did NOT like penmanship, so my words probably suffered.
Now most of our proper nouns are still the same, but you might be a bit amazed at all of the words that have simply dropped out of the English language.
Well, at least on this side of the pond.
The British still retain a number of words we sometimes look down our noses at and call archaic.
I’m not one of them.
I like lots of archaic words.
Old words I found in a Bible verse are from Psalm 46:9 — “in sunder.”
It means apart or break into pieces, and it was a very descriptive word for me.
“He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire. …”
I’ve always loved that verse — and I still do.
The word “asunder” comes from the Old English word sundrian, which means into separate pieces.
Of course, it is archaic and an uncommon word most only seen in the Bible.
Or, from a religious marriage ceremony: “What God has joined together, let no man put asunder.”
Of course, just from a simple verse from Psalm, you can also see several other words in there that have been chopped a bit over the course of history.
He “maketh” eventually became “make,” and again, somewhere along the course of time we shortened it because the majority apparently preferred brevity.
Probably a lot of elementary school teachers would agree, less is more when it comes to getting kids to learn how to read and use words.
Other words from Pslam 46:9 are he “cutteth” the spear in sunder and “burneth” the chariot in the fire.
Obviously, “cutteth” has seven letters, and cutting it down to the word “cut” in just three letters made sense over the years.
But, nobody utters those archaic words much anymore.
Ever see the word “blackguard?” Well, maybe once in a Robert Louis Stephenson novel.
It means a scoundrel.
Well, we have more than our fair share in this nation, so I’m kind of surprised it has gone the way of the dodo.
How about a “bodkin?”
Well, I seem to remember a bare bodkin in a Shakespeare play somewhere.
In reality it means a dagger or sharp instrument, and the word comes from the Renaissance.
Unfortunately for me, in my high school years and studying Shakespeare in English class, I never equated a bare bodkin with a dagger.
I always thought it meant a women’s bare breast. Shame on me for taking us down a dirt road, but that really is what I thought it meant.
You can see where my mind was when reading Shakespeare.
How about the archaic word “afore.”
Now, I know it’s used in legal documents (aforementioned), but have you ever heard anyone say the word “afore” in regular, everyday conversation?
It means before, which we use commonly.
But in its day, the word “afore” was as common as before.
How about the word “buss”? For some reason, I knew what that word meant way, way before any of my classmates in my early school days.
It means a kiss, and it’s never used in today’s language.
For the life of me, I can’t remember why I learned that word at a young age, but I did.
Funny how forgettable, innocuous things stay with us over a lifetime.
Found the word “circumjacent” in a list of archaic words we never use anymore.
It means to surround.
I kind of liked it the moment I said it to myself.
I may use it in a future column, so watch out.
Maybe that’s why I like the word “jackwagon.”
Then there’s the word “communicant” — a person who imparts information — which I heard in a religious context as a person who is served Holy Communion.
Now in my business, a communicant does impart information to us, and we in turn impart it back to you on the pages of this newspaper.
Words have meaning, and some words have several meanings.
Plus, certain words and certain expressions convey emotion, anger, hurt or vitriol.
It’s all in the way we say them. It makes language probably the most important thing we do every day of our lives.
And … we don’t even realize it.
